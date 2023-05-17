GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife sparks reaction with unbelievably youthful transformation

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth showcases her stunning transformation

George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth has received a swarm of compliments after sharing a new before-and-after video.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to share footage of herself applying foundation, admitting that she isn't much of a makeup person, but that the results spoke for themselves.

Ali applied Lara Geller's Baked Balance-n-Brighten Foundation, the award-winning color correcting formula, which has long been a cult favorite with beauty moguls.

The 58-year-old let the results speak for themselves in the video - which can be viewed below - while writing her thoughts alongside it in the caption. She wrote: "I'm not a makeup person in my daily life but now that I’m 58, I need a little something… this @lauragellerbeauty Baked Balance-n-Brighten Foundation has been a MUST. Having spent so many years in heavy makeup for work, this foundation is like a breath of fresh air; I wear it every day and it feels amazing on my skin.

"It truly is so lightweight, and it color-corrects all my hyperpigmentation and sun spots. The natural, creamy glow you get from this foundation is unbeatable so I had to share. I am wearing the shade light and using their Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush to apply. You can get both the foundation and the brush on laurageller.com."

© Astrid Stawiarz George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married since 2001

Fans were quick to react to the clip, with one writing: "30 years younger!" while another wrote: "Omg you look 28!" A third added: "You look amazing Ali."

While Ali admitted to preferring the more natural look, she is no stranger to. getting glammed up too. Earlier in the month, she turned heads at a star-studded luncheon in New York City, as she stepped out alongside her good friend Mariska Hargitay.

The star rocked a bright green pant suit teamed with a cream blouse and accessorised with a floral fascinator. Ali has been living in NYC for many years, with her husband George and their daughters, Elliott, 20, and Harper, 17.

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos live in New York City

The Go Ask Ali podcast star often shares hilarious stories about their family life in interviews, from their home life with their daughters to their relationship.

Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on Tuesday April 25, Ali even joked that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

© Nina Westervelt The celebrity couple with daughters Elliott and Harper

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

While George and Ali prefer to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, Elliott and Harper made a rare public appearance at the end of March as they stepped out in New York City with their famous parents to attend the Pretty Baby premiere. George and Ali's production company, Bedbyeight, had produced the documentary, and so it was a family affair.

© Photo: Getty Images Ali and George sometimes work together on GMA

The GMA star and Go Ask Ali podcaster are couple goals

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth share two daughters

