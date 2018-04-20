These are the BEST bronzers to give you the ultimate holiday glow

The sun is shining right now, but rather than sitting out in the harmful rays, it's time to fake it until you make it! Powder bronzers are the ideal makeup product you need in your life – particularly when you want the I-just-stepped-off-the-plane-from-my-tropical-holiday kind of look. A lot of people wonder how to apply bronzer – and it really is as simple as it looks. Just take a fluffy brush and lightly swipe all over your face, targeting the areas the sun would naturally hit. All you have to do is watch your skin get that healthy glow in seconds. Stick bronzers, bronzing palettes or compacts – it's hard to know which one to pick for your makeup bag, but we have rounded up a selection of the very best bronzers you will want to use immediately – particularly if you need a great product for contouring, or all-over radiance.
Kicking off our edit – we have the UK's best-selling bronzer, the hugely adored Hoola by Benefit. This iconic burgundy tiki box comes complete with a diddy brush that is great for angular contouring. The matte, chocolate-brown shade has zero shimmer so gives your face great definition – whilst still looking totally natural and sun-kissed.
Hoola Bronzing Powder, £24.50, Benefit Cosmetics