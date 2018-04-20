﻿
10 Photos | Beauty

These are the BEST bronzers to give you the ultimate holiday glow

It's tan time!

...
These are the BEST bronzers to give you the ultimate holiday glow
You're reading

These are the BEST bronzers to give you the ultimate holiday glow

1/10
Next

The trailer for Cats is here and people cannot deal with it
benefit-hoola-bronzer
1/10

The sun is shining right now, but rather than sitting out in the harmful rays, it's time to fake it until you make it! Powder bronzers are the ideal makeup product you need in your life – particularly when you want the I-just-stepped-off-the-plane-from-my-tropical-holiday kind of look. A lot of people wonder how to apply bronzer – and it really is as simple as it looks. Just take a fluffy brush and lightly swipe all over your face, targeting the areas the sun would naturally hit. All you have to do is watch your skin get that healthy glow in seconds. Stick bronzers, bronzing palettes or compacts – it's hard to know which one to pick for your makeup bag, but we have rounded up a selection of the very best bronzers you will want to use immediately – particularly if you need a great product for contouring, or all-over radiance.

 

Kicking off our edit – we have the UK's best-selling bronzer, the hugely adored Hoola by Benefit. This iconic burgundy tiki box comes complete with a diddy brush that is great for angular contouring. The matte, chocolate-brown shade has zero shimmer so gives your face great definition – whilst still looking totally natural and sun-kissed.

 


Hoola Bronzing Powder, £24.50, Benefit Cosmetics

 

charlotte-tilbury-bronze-and-glow
2/10

One of Charlotte Tilbury's most popular products is her Filmstar Bronze & Glow - and if you haven't heard of it – where on earth have you been? This fabulous palette includes a bronzer to sculpt the face, and is best applied to your cheeks, forehead and jawline. But it also has a glistening highlight shade which can be applied to the bride of the nose and cupids bow for that JLo-esque shimmer.

https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif

Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49, Charlotte Tilbury

tom-ford-bronzer
3/10

If you are the kind of girl that goes ga-ga over luxurious packaging, you need Tom Ford’s Bronzing Powder. Not only is it housed in pretty much the most stylish white and gold compact ever– it even comes with a large mirror for bronze-on-the-go. The subtle shade gives your face a neutral glow with its warm, terracotta hue.

 

Soleil Bronzing Powder, £52, Tom Ford

bourjois-chocolate-bronzer
4/10

Who hasn't had this little chocolate bar of bronzing goodness in their makeup drawer at some point? One of the most recognisable bronzers from the shops has to be Bourjois Delice de Poudre – it smells of a chocolate pudding and has a soft, non-drying texture which can also double up as an eyeshadow.

 

Delice de Poudre, £7.99 Bourjois

ysl-bronzer
5/10

For clever ladies that are all about the contouring – the Les Sahariennes from YSL is an ideal formula. The balm-to-powder texture blends quickly and seamlessly – great for giving your cheeks that chiselled, Kardashian-esque look. The warm tone makes it natural enough for every day wear.

 

Les Sahariennes, £31, Yves Saint Laurent

chanel-bronzer-soleil-de-chanel
6/10

Coco Chanel once famously said: "A woman who doesn’t wear perfume has no future" – maybe this can be applied to bronzing powder? The ultra-chic circular pot of Soleil Tan De Chanel is a unique formula – it is a velvety, light-to-touch cream that can be worn alone to maximise your tan – or on the top of makeup for an instantly polished look. And best of all – the tube is huge; so you won’t have to stock up for ages.

 

Soleil De Chanel, £36, Chanel

mac-bronzer
7/10

MAC's matte bronzer is an institution – and one of the most popular offerings out there. The universally-loved shade 'Give me Sun' enhances your skin tone, giving your face a tanned finish which is smooth and buildable and contains light-reflecting bronzing pigments for a sun-kissed look that will never be too orange.

 

'Give Me Sun' Matte Bronzer, £23.50, MAC

nars-laguna-bronzer
8/10

The exotically named 'Laguna' by NARS is a cult beauty classic – rather like its big sister NARS 'Deep Throat' blush. This slightly shimmering bronzer has gentle flex of gold running through it which warm up the skin tone and look like you have just returned from a tropical destination. Plus, it's loved by some of the world's most famous beauty bloggers – from Huda Kattan to Tanya Burr.

 

Laguna Bronzing Powder, £29, NARS

tarte-bronzer-amazonian-clay
9/10

Tarte is the name on everyone's lips at the moment – the brand's 'Shape Tape' concealer is taking the beauty world by storm, and this bronzer also has a great rep. The Amazonian clay-infused formula is so easy to blend, and equally so pigmented. Vegan-friendly, it leaves skin radiant and hydrated. Plus, who could resist the totally extra gold packaging?

 

Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer, £25, Tarte at qvcuk.com

rimmell-bronzer
10/10

If you need a first-rate bronzer on a budget – Rimmel's natural bronzer is calling your name. The waterproof shade comes in two wearable shades – Sun Light and Sun Bronze and lasts up to 10 hours (woah) as well as having a sun protection factor of 15. Plus, it's under a fiver – result!

 

Natural Bronzer, £4.15, Rimmel London

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...