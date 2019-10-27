﻿
Strictly Come Dancing's incredible Halloween makeup looks: See Michelle Visage, Dianne Buswell and Kelvin Fletcher

From bunnies to mummies, we want these Halloween looks...

Strictly Come Dancing’s incredible Halloween makeup looks: See Michelle Visage, Dianne Buswell and Kelvin Fletcher
Strictly Come Dancing’s incredible Halloween makeup looks: See Michelle Visage, Dianne Buswell and Kelvin Fletcher

Celebrity Halloween makeup looks to inspire your 2019 look
Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams
Photo: © BBC
It was Strictly's Halloween special on Saturday night, which meant the hair and makeup department had another opportunity to showcase their incredible skills on the celebrities, their professional dance partners and even the judges. As well as the usual mummies and vampires, the spooktacular event saw characters such as Sabrina Spellman, Morticia Addams and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland come to life. Here are some of the most incredible looks to try to take inspiration from this October…

 

Michelle Visage

I think we can all agree there was no better pair to pull off Morticia and Gomez Addams than Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice - even the judges thought so! As well as nailing the sass and confidence of her character, Michelle was a very convincing Morticia wearing a long dark wig in a sleek straight style. Beauty wise, the 51-year-old had porcelain skin, bronzer swept underneath her cheekbones, lashings of black eyeliner and mascara, striking dark eyebrows that framed her eyes, and a bright red pout. Chillingly accurate!

Dianne Buswell dressed as a mummy
Photo: © Instagram
Dianne Buswell

The Strictly professionals often wow fans with their dancing skills, but this week everyone couldn't take their eyes off them because of their makeup. Posing alongside Saffron Barker, Alex Scott and Nancy Xu, Dianne Buswell posted a photo of the four of them looking fabulous dressed as mummies for Halloween week. As well as staring blankly at the camera with their heads cocked to the side and their arms outstretched, they wore ripped bandage-style trousers with their hair in tight curls and dark eye makeup. Creepy!

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard as Sabrina and Harvey
Photo: © Instagram
Saffron Barker

Opting for more of a cute than scary Halloween look, Saffron and AJ Pritchard dressed as Sabrina and Harvey for their Halloween performance. The vlogger rocked kneehigh socks and a glittery blue jumper, but it was her beauty look that really finished her outfit. With her hair in a short blonde bob, dark eyeliner accentuating her eyes and a pop of red lipstick, we were loving her witchy look. And her 1.3 million Instagram followers agreed, showering her with compliments in the comments section, stating: "you guys look amazing" and "Love the Sabrina look!!! You will smash it!!!" 

Motsi Mabuse's Halloween look
Photo: © Instagram
Motsi Mabuse

Who said dressing up was just for the dancers? For Halloween week, Strictly judge Motsi opted for a scary chic look, with a fabulous bright yellow wig, long black sparkly nails, gothic black jewels framing her eyes and dark lips. Celebrity makeup artist Marcos G showed off her look on Instagram and fans went wild, writing: "She looked amazing! That eye make up!!"

 

Amy Dowden in Stranger Things outfit
Photo: © BBC
Amy Dowden

Playing Eleven from Stranger Things alongside her partner Karim Zeroul, Amy looked incredible in a pink ensemble and her hair slicked back. But her eyes were the star of her look! Makeup artist Tara Hickman opted for long fluttery eyelashes and smokey blacks and greys to make her eyes pop, alongside subtle pink lips. She took to Instagram to showcase Amy's incredible makeup, writing: "There’s not a look that doesn’t suit her." We concur!

Alex Scott dressed as a ghostbuster
Photo: © BBC
Alex Scott

How cute did Alex look this week with her hair in pigtails for her Ghostbusters performance? As well as a fabulous all-in-one boilersuit, she rocked a pair of thick-rimmed glasses, a chunky backpack, and olive green eye makeup. And if her outfit wasn't enough to impress the judges, she also took to the dancefloor with Kevin Clifton after her partner Neil Jones injured himself shortly before the show. We think she looked fabulous!

Kelvin Fletcher as a vampire
Photo: © BBC
Kelvin Fletcher

Kelvin looked every inch the vampire as he flew around the dancefloor with partner Oti Mabuse. The former Emmerdale star gave us all a fright with pale skin, blood dripping from the edges of his mouth, bruised eyes and veins climbing down his cheeks.

Chris Ramsey Halloween makeup
Photo: © Instagram
Chris Ramsey

Chris opted for a similar but more subtle makeup look with pink and purple veins creeping from his forehead and eyes. Staring wide-eyed at the camera for an Instagram photo, he joked: "I call this look 'end of a massive tour Chris'", and Russell Kane agreed, commenting: "Literally the same face as the end of 110 tour dates." We feel tired just looking at him!

 

Emma Weymouth wearing a red dress
Photo: © BBC
Emma Weymouth

Dancing the Charleston to A Little Party Never Killed Nobody, Viscountess Emma looked fabulous in a red sparkly dress with matching red nails and a bold pout. She wore her hair swept back in a bouffant updo and framed her eyes with classic black eyeliner, while her partner Aljaž Škorjanec looked spooky rocking pale grey hair, grey eyebrows and even a grey moustache!

Mike Bushell in a rabbit outfit
Photo: © BBC
Mike Bushell

One outfit we certainly weren't terrified of was Mike's, who looked adorable as the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland. While his professional partner Katya looked like a very convincing Alice with long blonde hair and a blue pinafore, the sports presenter nailed the rabbit look with some huge white bunny ears and matching fluffy white eyebrows. He also had a cute pink bunny nose, whiskers and half a clock face curling around his left eye.

