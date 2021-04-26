﻿
The beauty and makeup looks from Oscars 2021 you don't want to miss

The best glam moments from the 73rd Academy Awards

Although the Oscars 2021 is the most different it's ever been - from being held at Union Station in Los Angeles, to social distancing and zero crowds - there are some aspects that have stayed exactly the same, despite the global pandemic. From a plethora of stunning dresses that have made our jaws drop, to millions of dollars of diamonds being worn, it's still been the most glam night of the year so far.

And for 2021, our favourite actresses have gone all out with their beauty looks. The makeup and hair trends we have seen at the 73rd Academy Awards have been exquisite, so keep scrolling for the best...

 

Zendaya

Starting with the beautiful The Greatest Showman actress, Zendaya decided to wear her stunning mane loose, with lightly brushed-out curls that gave serious beachy vibes. Her skin looked flawless and glowing with Lancôme makeup.

Margot Robbie

Everyone was talking about Margot's insane hair transformation and we can totally see why. The blonde bombshell sported a more muted, ombre tone and her tresses were styled with a thickly cut fringe cmplete with loose tendrils. A low-slung ponytail gave the look of a bob from the front - so clever! Her makeup was as perfect as ever, using Chanel cosmetics.

Glenn Close

Glenn always makes an impact and her strong, bold beauty look sets her apart every time. The 101 Dalmatians actress wore her trademark pixie crop lightly tousled and we adore her makeup look - rosy cheeks, nude lips and killer smokey eye makeup.

 

Viola Davis

WOW! Viola not only dazzled us with her Alexander McQueen gown, but her hair and makeup are top-notch too. From her full bouncy curls teased into a striking updo, to her statement pink lips (which by the way, is none other than a budget L'Oréal number) the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star has never looked so good.

Andra Day

The Best Actress nominee looked absolutely glowing, rocking dewy, youthful skin that positively shone. La Mer and Chanel beauty products were used for this look and her hair was piled high for show-stopping statement style.

 

Carey Mulligan

Making the most of her striking English Rose complexion, the blonde beauty had her hair pulled back in her trademark sleek bun, and her makeup was simple, yet effective. We are loving her berry lip stain, which gave her look a powerful punch.

Regina King

Showing us all how to work blue eyeliner, the Oscar-winning star matched her makeup look with her Louis Vuitton dress which also featured the same blue. Her sleek blunt bob makes us want to go to the hairdresser for the same style ASAP.

 

H.E.R

H.E.R stole the show at this year's Oscars - not just with her Dundas hooded frock but also her dramatically long cascading hair and matching purple lipstick.

Vanessa Kirby

Sometimes, neutral skin and a statement lip is all you need to create an impact and Vanessa's take on this look is textbook perfect. Using a Gucci burgundy lipstick for her pout, we also love her long feathery lashes and laminated brows.

 

Reese Witherspoon

Reese has a fail-safe beauty look and it works every time. Flawless skin, defined eyes, nude lip. The mother-of-three stuck to this look once again for the Academy Awards and we love her dusky brown eyeshadow and glossy lip combo, using Giorgio Armani beauty products.

Halle Berry

If you're going to unveil a new hair look, the best time to do it is the Oscars, right? We are obsessed with Halle's razor-cut, asymmetrical microbob. The beautiful star is wearing very minimal makeup too, letting her new do' take centre stage.

 

