Victoria Beckham enjoys proud mother-son moment with heartwarming new video of son, Cruz

Victoria Beckham is one proud mother of four. The fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer couldn't help but show off her proud mother-son moment when she posted a heartwarming new video of her talented, youngest son Cruz, 18, displaying his impressive musical skills.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the 49-year-old wife of David Beckham posted a video from inside a cosy pub where the family were enjoying their evening, when guitar enthusiast Cruz headed up to the stage at performed an impromptu guitar solo to other revellers while performing The Beatles hit, Come Together.

Tagging her son in the caption, Victoria wrote: "Spontaneous performance last night at the night! [clapping-hand emoji]" before signing off with her signature, "kisses @davidbeckham."

Cruz's moment in the spotlight prompted many cheers and lots of whooping from the audience who were clearly taken aback by his guitar-playing.

Although Cruz was only performing an acoustic solo, he is known to be a talented singer.

Throughout his childhood, his proud mum and dad have occasionally shared videos of Cruz singing along to popular songs from big artists such as Justin Bieber and marvelling at his abilities.

In more recent times, however, Cruz has been drumming up excitement that he could be set for a fully-fledged music career.

On his Instagram, which boasts over two million followers, the famous teenager has shared a few snaps and teaser videos from inside a recording studio. In November, he posted one of him posing alongside a friend and wrote in the caption: "LA."

© Getty Harper looked all grown up earlier this year in Paris alongside her brother Cruz Beckham

Victoria's video of her third child sparked much reaction in the comments section. One person wrote: "Blimey the boy can play, go Cruz." A second agreed, writing: "Talent runs in the blood," as a third added: "Oh wow he is super fantastic."

© Getty The whole family recently united to attend the Beckham premiere in London

Cruz will no doubt be hoping to follow in his older brothers' footsteps and carve out a successful career in the creative field.

Brooklyn, 24, has worked as a chef and photographer, while Romeo, 21, has tried his hand at modelling but is now following dad David and making waves in the football world.

© Samir Hussein David and Victoria are proud parents

Meanwhile, their younger sister, Harper, 12, is still in school and Victoria and David adore spending time with their youngest child. It's clear Harper likes to get involved helping out at home and even joined her dad for some gardening recently.

In a wholesome photo taken at their gorgeous £12 million home in the Cotswolds countryside, Harper and David posed arm-in-arm while the former England footballer wrote in the caption: "And so the organic farming begins with my little helper."