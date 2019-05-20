Beth Tweddle welcomes first child with husband Andy Allen – find out name and gender Adorable!

Congratulations are in order for Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle and her finance director husband Andy Allen. The couple have welcomed their first child – a bouncing baby girl. Taking to Instagram, Beth shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her daughter's hand and wrote: "Exciting news! Andy and I are delighted to welcome and introduce Freya Allen to the world. Born 16th May, both her and I are doing well. What an unbelievable feeling and we're looking forward to the amazing journey ahead x."

Beth, 34, had revealed her pregnancy back in December, with another adorable announcement on social media. The former three-time world champion gymnast had photographed, alongside a Christmas tree, a blackboard that read: "Our greatest gift is due to be unwrapped May 2019."

Their daughter's arrival comes one month before their first wedding anniversary. Beth and Andy tied the knot in June 2018 at St Boniface church in the bride's home village of Bunbury, Cheshire, followed by a reception in the grounds of Dorfold Hall near Nantwich.

Their beautiful wedding day was all the more precious given what Beth went through after a horrific accident while taking part in Channel 4 winter sports show The Jump, which has since been axed. At the start of 2016, Beth broke her neck and had to be airlifted from a ski slope in Austria after crashing into a barrier while practising a jump – leaving her unable to dress, shower, wash or dry her hair and suffering flashbacks and night terrors.

On her big day, the bride looked sensational in her bespoke Lyn Ashworth gown. "I was trying my best not to shed a tear," recalled the groom. "It took all my concentration not to have a tear or two. I had to take a deep breath and gather myself."

"I'm still getting used to it," said Beth as a newlywed. "The morning after the wedding, Andy said: 'How are you, Mrs Allen?' I was like: 'Gosh, yes!' It's nice. It's like we're opening up a new book. We're excited about the future and have loads to look forward to."

