Duchess Meghan will be a strict mum to baby Archie, according to pal

The Duchess of Sussex will be a "strict" mum to son Archie Harrison, according to one of her close friends. Actress and musician Janina Gavankar gave an interview to Friday night's CBS special Meghan And Harry, Plus One, explaining to host Gayle King that while she'll be a "hands on" and low-maintenance" mother, that doesn't mean she won't have firm rules. "That does not mean she'll be a pushover… I think Meghan's gonna be strict," she said. "Not in some sort of, you know, intense way. But I think she's gonna - she's an incredibly practical person - she's gonna run a tight ship."

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie on 6 May

The programme was aired in the States, and featured interviews from a number of Meghan's friends including Janina and her makeup artist Daniel Martin. Actress Jessica Alba also featured, discussing Meghan's charitable influence. Following the show's release, Buckingham Palace released a statement to clarify that the Duchess had not been involved in its creation. A spokesperson said: "The Duchess has not had any involvement in the CBS special, nor has she requested or given permission to friends to participate."

Janina also sweetly revealed that Meghan has dreamed of becoming a mum for a long time. "Meghan and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade. She's always wanted to be a mum. Yeah, she's gonna be such a good mother," she said. When asked what she thought her parenting style would be like, she added: "I think it will be - I think she'll be very low maintenance. I think that she will be very hands-on. The way she would have been if she hadn't married into the royal family."

Meanwhile, MUA Daniel also revealed that health-conscious Meghan will bring little Archie up to be "clean and green", even making her own baby food. He said: "I'm sure the baby's going to be raised clean and green. She loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own food. Totally!"