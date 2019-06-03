Gregg Wallace and wife Anna make first joint TV appearance just weeks after baby Sid's birth The couple welcomed their first child at the end of April

Gregg Wallace and his wife Anna may have just become new parents, but that didn't stop the couple from heading back to work. The MasterChef presenter and his Italian wife made a joint appearance on This Morning to talk about their new book, Gregg's Italian Family Cookbook, which features recipes from Anna's side.

Anna, who welcomed their son Sid on 29 April at The Portland Hospital in London, looked gorgeous just five weeks after giving birth. She wore a patterned blue summer dress by Boden as she helped Gregg rustle up some baked crepes with spinach and ham. "I'm very fortunate my wife's beautiful and a great cook," said the TV star.

The couple made baked crepes with spinach and ham

When quizzed about how hands-on with the baby Gregg is, Anna, 33, replied "very" while the TV star added: "I'm good! I like changing nappies, I've been weed on three times. I like feeding, I like winding him." Turning to Holly Willoughby, he admitted: "I find the sleepless nights difficult, you'll understand, you have to get up in front of the cameras the next day. It's not easy."

Their son Sid was born at the end of April

Gregg and Anna became parents to baby Sid at the end of April. His full name is Sid Massimo Wallace after the food critic's father Sid, and Anna's dad Massimo. Gregg also has a son Tom and a daughter Libby from his second marriage with Denise Wallace. On Loose Women last week, the 54-year-old opened up about their baby joy after failing to conceive for two years.

"We tried for a couple of years to have him," said Gregg, who had also considered IVF. Revealing the "magic ingredient" that made it all possible, he explained: "Everybody was saying that we had to relax, and actually we had a month in Italy, we were doing the book and obviously the people that were saying relax were right. If you want to conceive, Italian sunshine, loads of pasta, a bottle of red wine!"

