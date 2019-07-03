Emma Willis reveals her concern for her three children The TV star shares Isabelle, Ace and Trixie with Busted star Matt Willis

Emma Willis is facing the same fear as every other parent about her three young children growing up in a technology-dependent world. The TV presenter shared her concerns about her kids Isabelle, ten, Ace, seven, and Trixie, three, going on social media in the future, and revealed how she is hoping to educate them so that they are aware of the dangers out there. Talking to HELLO!, she said: "I'm going to keep them off it for as long as possible. But eventually there will come a day when they're going to want to do it but I think education is key and you have to let them know the positives and negatives of it. As long as they're educated and aware of the dangers, then you're doing your job."

Emma Willis worries about her children going on the internet

The star is one of the many celebrities to protect her children's privacy on the rare occasions she shares pictures of them on her own social media pages. Emma will always hide their faces from the photos so that they can enjoy a childhood away from the spotlight. Other famous faces that do this include Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and Robbie Williams.

The TV presenter shares her children with Matt Willis

Emma is set to present the new series of gameshow The Circle, which focuses on social media. The programme follows a group of people who live in a block of flats but never meet. Instead, the communicate via 'The Circle' – a social media platform – and they are instead represented by an online avatar. The aim of the game show is to avoid being blocked and eliminated, which then results in the other contestants discovering whether or not the person was who they said they were, or someone else.

From the programme, Emma hopes that it will raise awareness of the dangers of social media to the younger viewers. She said: "One of the things I really like about it is the fact that it highlights the fact you don't know who you're talking to and if that's the overriding thing that comes through the show, that's fantastic. Especially for younger kids growing up and maybe being innocent to what happens on social media. I think the show is a brilliant big beacon to emphasis the fact that you just don't know."

