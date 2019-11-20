Heavily pregnant Rebekah Vardy surprised with baby shower after feud with Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy looked every inch the glowing expectant mother as she was thrown a surprise baby shower by her sister Esther. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a series of snaps from the celebrations, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy gushed: "Such an amazing surprise... thank you to my amazing sister, love you all xxxx." To which, her doting husband replied: "You deserve it xxxx." The party comes shortly after Rebekah was accused by Coleen Rooney of leaking stories about her to a British newspaper, which she has strenuously denied.

Coleen had claimed Rebekah had been leaking her personal information, which was obtained via her private Instagram account. She wrote on social media: "There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge. After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion."

Coleen continued: "To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while.) Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house."

She concluded: "Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's… Rebekah Vardy's account."

Rebekah, who is heavily pregnant with her fifth child, was quick to refute the statement. She is currently tackling the situation with her lawyers in a bid to clear her name. Meanwhile, Rebekah and her husband Jamie share two children together, daughter Sofia and son Finley. The I'm a Celebrity star is also a mum to children Megan, 11, and Taylor, nine, from previous relationships, while Jamie is also a father to Ella, six, with his ex Emma Daggett.

