Ashley Banjo shared an adorable video of his daughter Rose on Tuesday. The Dancing on Ice judge reposted an Instagram Story taken by his wife Francesca of little Rose struggling to wake up from her comfortable night's sleep. Captioning the clip, Francesca wrote: "Someone didn't want to wake up this morning." The little tot can be heard making cute giggling noises as she rolled around in her cot while her mum sweetly cooed over her. Tagging Ashley in the clip, the Diversity dancer certainly related to his daughter's early morning struggles as he commented: "She's defo my daughter," followed by crying with laughter emojis.

The 31-year-old star and his wife became parents for the first time after Rose was born in February 2019. The almost one-year-old was born while Ashley was working on Dancing on Ice, and he shared the happy news of her birth on Instagram. After sharing the first picture of his baby, he wrote: "Our beautiful daughter came into the world at 6:45pm on 21st February 2019 - weighing a healthy 8lbs 13oz. Her name is Rose Adura Banjo. I am in the deepest love ever with my little family. @francescabanjo I love you and am so proud #nextchapter."

Just 10 months after Rose's arrival, the couple announced they are expecting their second child. In December 2019, Ashley shared a photo of himself and Francesca holding their daughter, who was clutching a baby scan in her hands. Admitting it was a surprise to them both, Ashley wrote: "It's a good job we like surprises! Baby number 2 is officially in the mum oven ladies and gents and I feel so blessed and excited. Our little family is growing @francescabanjo."

Many of Ashley's famous friends were quick to congratulate the couple on their happy news. Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse wrote: "Congratulations, you Banjo brothers aren't playing games @jordbanjo," while Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan commented: "Fantastic, congratulations to you both." Ashley's Diversity bandmate Perri Kiely added: "So much love for you guys. I've got uncle duties down to a T."

