Ayda Field has shared an intimate glimpse into the bedroom she shares with husband Robbie Williams on Friday, and we're in love with the room's décor. With pepper-grey walls that have been adorned with an antique map, a large framed photo and a rustic white lamp feature, the room also features a chic leather armchair that matches a set of stained-wooden drawers topped with a beautiful bunch of spring-themed flowers. What's more, near Ayda's large bed a small glass table can be seen, and sitting on it appears to be a sweet family photo. How's that for interiors goals?

WATCH: The heartwarming moment Robbie Williams cradles his newborn baby

It has been an exciting time for Robbie and Loose Women star Ayda after they announced the surprise arrival of their fourth child, a baby boy named Beau, on Valentine's Day. Not only that, but they got a new puppy only a few days later! Luckily, they have plenty of space for their growing family, as they own three incredible homes in the UK and US.

Ayda shared the photo on Instagram

The couple regularly share photos from inside their impressive properties; a £17.5million mansion in Holland Park, a stunning house with its own swimming pool in Los Angeles, and a £15.9million mansion near the coast in Malibu, which once belonged to Janet Jackson. Ayda's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha also gave further insight into the family’s US home after her visit there at the end of April 2018, revealing that they have their own housekeeping staff and a chef, as well as a larder (which Nadia said she couldn't resist going into), and an outdoor swimming pool.

Ayda revealed on Friday night that she was snuggled up in bed with the family's gorgeous pet cat while Robbie is away in Austalia. However the former Take That star was recently forced to cancel his one-off Melbourne date due to coronavirus, so will no doubt be back by Ayda's side soon. Robbie confirmed the news of the cancellation on Twitter, writing: "Gutted I'm not able to perform tomorrow in Melbourne."

