Ronan Keating has revealed that his older children have yet to meet his youngest child, little Coco, who was born in March, due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday, the doting dad explained: "The older kids are in Ireland, they've been there in lockdown since it began."

WATCH: Ronan Keating releases new music video

The singer, who is father to five children, Coco, Missy, Jack, Ali and Cooper, elaborated: "They haven't been able to travel over. But please god as things start to settle now they'll get over to see their newborn baby sister."

Ronan and baby Coco

Ronan's wife Storm gave birth to Coco in March, and the family have been in lockdown together ever since. Former Boyzone star Ronan shared the happy news of Coco's birth on Instagram, posting a photo of his wife and youngest daughter alongside the caption: "Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama and Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating."

Mum Storm shared a post of her own, a cute black-and-white selfie from her hospital bed. "A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp," Storm wrote alongside the image. "Thank you so much for taking such great care of us. Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20 #myheartcouldburst #ourlittlegirl @rokeating."

Ronan married Storm in 2015, and the pair also have three-year-old Cooper. Ronan also shares three older children with his ex-wife Yvonne: Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14, and we can imagine the older siblings are simply dying to meet little Coco.

