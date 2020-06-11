Holly Willoughby shared a photo of her 11-year-old son Harry reading a book called The Boy at the Back of the Class, an acclaimed children's book that offers a touching look at the refugee crisis from a child's perspective.

In her Instagram caption, the This Morning host wrote: "This is a great book for your kids to read... Harry says 'highly recommended!' #lockdownreading. @onjalirauf thank you for adding a new layer to our dinner conversation... just ordered The Star Outside My Window."

Holly shared the photo on Instagram

Doting mum Holly is clearly on a mission to educate her three young boys about some of the world's most pressing issues, and is one of many celebrity parents to share the ways that they are educating their kids about difficult subjects in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

In May, Holly told her social media followers that she felt a responsibility as a parent to educate her children about racism, writing: "It’s hard to know even where to begin with this... for me it’s the responsibility I have as a parent that my children understand the importance of these words said so poignantly by @cleowade ... I know they do already, however these are important conversations to have. Conversations that can never be had and emphasised enough."

The Boy at the Back of the Class, which is written by Onjali Q. Rauf, follows the story of nine-year-old Ahmet, a Syrian refugee who joins a new class but doesn't seem to smile or talk too much. Naturally, his classmates are curious about the new arrival, and after learning that their new friend fled a war, band around him in a bid to reunite the young boy with his loved ones.

