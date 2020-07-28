Congratulations are in order as Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child! The Love Island star and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, and posted a snapshot of their baby's scan.

MORE: 11 of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements in lockdown

"Little bubba can't believe you are going to be ours," the 24-year-old announced. "Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful… 2021."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dani Dyer reveals her fashion range

Confirming the news on his own account, Sammy wrote: "To say I'm grateful is an understatement. Can't wait to start my perfect little family with you. Baby Kimmence due 2021… time to hang my boots up from vine FC."

MORE: 15 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown

Friends of the couple rushed to share their congratulations, with Jacqueline Jossa writing: "Congrats babe." Lacey Turner added: "Congratulations, it's the best!" Scarlett Moffatt said: "Congratulations."

A screenshot of Dani's baby scan

Their baby joy comes three months after the couple rekindled their relationship following a four-week separation. It's believed that the pair dated on-off before Dani shot to fame on Love Island 2018, however, they separated ahead of her stint in the villa.

MORE: Inside Dani Dyer’s home with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Meanwhile, in January, Dani's ex and fellow Love Island winner Jack Fincham announced the shock birth of his own baby, daughter Blossom. She arrived nine months after the couple confirmed their split. At the time, the new dad said Blossom was "the best thing that has ever happened" to him, and thanked his family, friends, and the mother of his daughter Casey Ranger.

"This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other," he said.

"I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girl's mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.