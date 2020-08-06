Harry Kane shares rare photo of daughter for sweet reason The star is doting dad to two girls

Proud dad Harry Kane is usually very private about his personal life and shares very few pictures of his daughters, but the star footballer couldn't resist posting a heart-melting snap of Vivienne on Thursday to mark the little girl's second birthday.

MORE: Harry Kane's daughters look holiday perfect in £7 M&S summery looks

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our beautiful Vivienne. Love you!" Harry wrote alongside a picture of the toddler facing away from the camera in a bright yellow flower onesie and matching hat.

int(100) Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry Kane marks Mental Health Awareness Week

Harry's fans rushed to the comment section of his post to wish Vivienne a happy birthday.

"Wonderful Harry. Happy birthday to your little one," wrote one. "Cute! Happy birthday," added another.

MORE: Harry Kane shares incredibly rare photo of his daughters in adorable £9 M&S matching dresses

Harry shared the sweet photo on Instagram

MORE: 11 of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements in lockdown

Even footballer Robbie Keane left a sweet note, writing: "Happy birthday [heart emoji]."

The adorable picture comes weeks after the Tottenham Hotspur footballer announced that he will become a father again.

Revealing his child's gender in July, Harry wrote: "We are having a boy."

The England captain also posted a sweet video montage of the gender reveal party he hosted with wife Katie Goodman.

As well as Vivienne, Harry and Katie also share three-year-old daughter Ivy, and the whole family were clearly thrilled with the news.

After getting his friends and family to guess the gender via Zoom, Harry lined up a football and kicked it into a goal, where a huge football-shaped balloon was hanging. As the ball connected with the balloon, blue smoke billowed out to confirm they will welcome a son.

Friends and fans rushed to congratulate Harry, with Jamie Redknapp simply commenting with a clapping emoji while Robbie Keane wrote: "Congrats guys" followed by a blue heart emoji. Sam Cox added: "Get in there!!! Actually buzzing for you and the family! Congratulations brother."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.