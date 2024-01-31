Carrie Johnson's son Frank is his dad's double during spa day

Carrie Johnson headed for a spa day with a friend during the week, and she brought along her young son Frank, six months, with her.

The political consultant headed to The Club, by Bamford in Gloucestershire, with close friend Amy Eleri Hart for a day of pampering, sharing the luscious interiors, before revealing their two very special guests, baby Frank and Amy's adorable young puppy who licked its lips while sat on a pair of towels.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See Carrie Johnson's son Frank's incredible head of hair

In one adorable photo, baby Frank cuddled up with Amy while in the spa, resting his head on her chest, with Carrie revealing that the tot had already managed to fall asleep. "Frank found the spa so relaxing he passed out instantly," the mum-of-three joked in the caption.

Carrie covered her sleeping son's face with a heart emoji, but revealed that he had been all dressed up in a set of blue dungarees. And Frank wasn't the only sleepy one at the outing, as Amy's new pup could be seen conked out at her side.

© Instagram Frank dozed off in the spa

Frank looked so much like his father, Boris Johnson, as he dozed away with the young man sporting a mop of blonde hair, although it wasn't as wild as his father's yet!

The star shared several snaps of the inside of the spa complex, including the pristine changing rooms which had a mellowing effect and a relaxation room with wooden armchairs, an incense burner and a unique water feature in the room's centre.

© Instagram Carrie also spent the day with Dotty

Despite her day of relaxing, it appears that Carrie's day ended with a little bit of exercise as she strolled around a padel court. Padel is a game of Mexican origin that is similar in playstyle to tennis, but like in squash allows a player to bounce the ball off of a wall.

Frank has been joining his mother on her outings and earlier in the month the youngster joined Carrie for a trip to Langan's, a traditional French restaurant located near Hyde Park.

© Instagram Carrie was able to relax at The Club

At the end of the day, Carrie shared a snap of her young son as she travelled back to her Oxfordshire home. Alongside a snap of the tot fast asleep in his baby carrier on the train, the star wrote: "Now on the train back home with my very sleepy travel buddy."

Carrie and her group certainly appeared to have the time of their lives during their day out, with the mum-of-three sharing her mouth-watering dinner choices, which included the "best fish" for a main and a succulent dark chocolate ice cream for dessert.

© getty Carrie shares her three children with husband Boris

The political consultant has a close bond with her youngest son, and in a recent snap, the duo looked so sweet as they snuggled into each other whilst little Frank snoozed. Alongside the photo were the words: "The nights are long, but I sure will miss these cuddles."

SEE: Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy's vibrant blonde locks take centre stage in sweet countryside photo

MORE: Carrie Johnson reveals romantic gesture for husband Boris at lavish family home