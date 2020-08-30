The sweet reason Katy Perry was reduced to tears following baby Daisy's arrival The Smile hitmaker welcomed her first child with Orlando Bloom last week

Katy Perry is on cloud nine following the arrival of her baby daughter Daisy Dove last week.

The American Idol judge was inundated with well wishes from fans, who were equally excited about her latest album Smile, which was released on Friday, just days after Daisy's birth.

MORE: Miranda Kerr has the sweetest reaction following Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby news

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry shares a look inside baby Daisy's nursery

What's more, Katy was overcome with emotion after spotting a sweet picture that one of her followers on social media had created for her to mark Daisy's arrival and Smile's release date.

The illustration showed Katy dressed up as a clown - the character she portrays on the front of her new album cover – cradling a baby.

READ: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby has a very famous cousin!

Katy Perry was overcome with emotion after spotting a sweet illustration by a fan

The mother-of-one shared the photo on Instagram, alongside the caption: "IDK who made this but I'm crying," alongside a crying face emoji.

Katy has been promoting her new album from her hospital bed following Daisy's arrival, and has also been sharing updates about the challenges of parenting a newborn, including the non-stop feeding.

As well as welcoming Daisy, Katy also released her new album Smile last week

On Friday, the star posted a famous photo from the Patagonia catalogue where a rock climbing couple on two opposing boulders are throwing their baby to one another.

MORE: Take a look inside Katy Perry's baby's nursery

Katy captioned it: "Me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child." [sic].

Daisies have a special meaning to Katy and Orlando Bloom

Katy and Orlando announced Daisy's arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her daddy’s finger.

They said they were “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

The famous couple's celebrity friends were quick to react to the news, including Orlando's ex Miranda Kerr, who posted a sweet comment on the actor's Instagram page.

Orlando's son Flynn is a proud big brother to his baby sister

"So happy for you guys, can't wait to meet her," she wrote.

Miranda and Orlando share nine-year-old son Flynn, who is equally excited about becoming a big brother again.

Orlando recently opened up about Flynn's reaction to finding out he would have a new sibling in an interview published in HELLO! magazine.

"Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda so although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us," he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.