Amanda Holden has dedicated her new single to her late son Theo, who was stillborn in 2011. The Britain's Got Talent judge detailed how she "fell apart" after her baby boy's death as she discussed the heartfelt track, which is released on Friday.

"The last lines of this song are 'You took my life with you, Took my world with you' and so this is for Theo, our baby who was born sleeping and for Chris who stayed strong when I fell apart," Amanda told The Mirror.

"It was Chris who told me he always thought of Theo when he heard this song which floored me so it's also his song for Theo."

The 49-year-old continued: "It's very emotional to sing this song but I think you get chosen for experiences like that only if you are strong enough to deal with it. And it changes you.

"It is also Simon Cowell's favourite song."

Amanda's debut album is released in October

Amanda's new single is released on Friday, and her album, Songs From My Heart, will follow on 2 September. In May, the mum-of-two released her debut single, Over the Rainbow, which reached number one on the iTunes chart.

The Heart Radio DJ bravely opened up about her son's tragic stillbirth in BBC's Dear NHS Superstars special in July, and reflected on the moment she was told there was no heartbeat.

The Britain's Got Talent judge recently opened up about her late son in a BBC documentary

"I remember waking up and thinking I hadn't felt my baby kick for most of the night which was unusual because he was so active," she shared. "I tried all the things they tell you to do, but he wasn't moving. But I didn't panic."

Concerned, Amanda then went to Middlesex hospital where she was seen by midwife and close friend Jackie. "Luckily for us, an obstetrician was coming past and Jackie said to the obstetrician, 'Please can you go in, I can't hear the patient's baby's heartbeat', and then I heard this guttural screaming," she added.

"It was the most bizarre thing that's ever happened to me because it was me. I didn't know I was doing it. I had no control over myself, I thought it was another person making the noise."

