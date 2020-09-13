Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie shares pregnancy struggle as she shows off growing bump The former Strictly star and his wife are expecting their second child

Rosie Ramsey took to Instagram at the weekend to express how she's feeling about being pregnant in a pandemic – and to share a photo of her growing baby bump!

The singer, who is married to 2019 Strictly semi-finalist Chris Ramsey, took a selfie which showed her smiling and wearing a pair of Christmas pyjamas that said "Mummy Deer" on the front.

She held one hand across her chest and her bump was clearly visible.

In the caption, the author and podcaster wrote: "Truth be told, the Xmas jarmies are the only ones that fit me right now! Plus, they’re cheering me up…"

Rosie continued: "How’s all you pregnant ladies on here? Keeping ok? A lot going on isn’t there?... Planned it terribly didn’t we?!?

"Story of my life to be honest. Got to say, mind, I’m extremely happy and excited to be having another little baba, the actual pregnancy bit... not so much!"

The star went on to share what she is most looking forward to after she gives birth, writing: "Can’t wait to meet he/she and down a bottle of Pinot noir whilst I gaze lovingly into their gorgeous little baby eyes."

Rosie has been candid about her pregnancy journey

Her fans were quick to empathise with her mixed feelings. One commented: "It’s literally the weirdest time to be pregnant."

Others, though, reassured the mum-of-one that things might not be as bad as she thinks.

One wrote: "I had my little boy during the height of lockdown and our experience was no different to having our first daughter… the midwives were AMAZING and looked after us so well despite COVID19 and the extra precautions..."

Others added: "Rubbish timing but will be well worth it," and: "Personally, think it’s a great time to be preggers!! No one is doing anything so nothing not to be able to drink at!!!"

Chris and Rosie, who tied the knot back in 2014, are already doting parents to their son Robin, four.

