Binky Felstead reveals heartbreak and shock after suffering a miscarriage

Newly-engaged Binky Felstead has revealed she recently suffered a miscarriage. The mother-of-one took to Instagram to share the devastating news, telling fans: "I've thought long and hard about doing this post, but I felt that if I can pass on any warmth, comfort or help to anybody in the same position - well that would be great."

The star, who recently announced her engagement to Max Fredrik Darnton, continued: "Today would have been my 18 week mark, but sadly we had an early miscarriage just before 12 weeks. Not only was this heartbreaking for us, but it also came as such a shock to me.

"I hadn't realised until then how blessed I was with having such a relatively straightforward pregnancy with India - I'll admit I was naïve enough to assume the next one would be as straightforward, but I had two early scans as I was concerned I was bleeding. They found a ‘very strong’ heartbeat. However, on the third scan I was told 'I'm afraid there's no heartbeat'."

The former MIC star went on to admit that she is giving herself "time to mentally and physically heal". On what has helped her overcome this situation, Binky added: "I keep reminding myself that there was nothing I could have done, and perhaps this was nature's way of saying that for whatever reason, this little soul wasn't ready for the world."

Binky and Max recently announced their engagement

The sad news comes just a month after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the pair kissing whilst showing off the stunning diamond ring to the camera, Binky wrote: "The easiest 'Yes' EVER! On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him. I love you Max- you bring out the best in me. I'm so lucky."

If you've been affected by this story, please contact the @miscarriageassociation or visit their website at www.miscarriageassociation.org.uk