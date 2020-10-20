Gigi Hadid's baby's name is printed on her daughter's outfit – but it's not what you think! The model and One Direction's Zayn Malik welcomed their first child in September

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been on cloud nine since welcoming their daughter in September.

The celebrity couple have so far kept the newborn out of the public eye although they have shared some sweet candid snapshots of their little girl, as well as photos of her outfits that have been given to them from their famous friends.

These have included a set of personalised baby outfits from Queer Eye star Tan France, who gave them two baby grows with the name 'Zigi' embroidered on them.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid reveals adorable name necklace

Zigi is the name that fans coined for the couple, and Gigi clearly approves of the sweet nickname, sharing pictures of the tiny outfits on her Instagram page.

Gigi Hadid was given personalised outfits for her baby girl

Zigi, along with other names such as Maria, Zagi and Zayan, are all names fans have thought up when guessing what the new parents will call their daughter.

Gigi and Zayn are yet to announce their daughter's moniker, and are likely waiting for a big reveal, or will decide to keep her name out of the spotlight, so that she can grow up in private.

Most recently, Gigi's mum, Yolanda Hadid, shared a sweet picture of her granddaughter's hands clutching hers, in a photo posted on Instagram.

Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter in September

In the caption, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote: "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....

"Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."

Gigi and Zayn are planning on raising their child for the first few months at the model's family's home in Pennsylvania, where they can enjoy complete privacy.

Inside Gigi's baby's nursery

However, Gigi also has a beautiful apartment in New York, and will no doubt spend a lot of time there too.

The star recently shared a glimpse inside her baby's colourful nursery, revealing that there is a handmade baby mobile and a beautiful canvas by artist Austyn, who gifted it to Gigi following her baby's arrival.

