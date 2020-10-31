Gigi Hadid wows in jeans just weeks after welcoming baby daughter The star shares her firstborn with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is back in her skinny jeans!

The model and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, welcomed their first child in September, and it looks like the new mum has had no problem snapping back into shape after giving birth.

Gigi took time out from her busy mothering schedule to share some photos on Instagram Stories thanking people for their gifts and inadvertently gave fans a sneak peek at her post-baby body.

In one photo Gigi was stood over a selection of new clothes and there wasn't a hint of a baby bump in sight.

She also posted a photo holding her hands in her jeans-clad lap so her followers could see the gorgeous bracelet around her wrist.

Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 27, announced their baby girl’s arrival on 24 September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand.

Gigi is grateful for all the gifts

They’ve since been inundated with well-wishes and gifts and it’s clear Gigi is already loving motherhood.

She penned a sweet, handwritten thank you note to everyone who has made this time so special for her, and it read: "I just want to put out there... while I have the time, that when I do Thank You's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks'...

Gigi welcomed a baby girl in September

"I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love - and I will slowly probably share them.

"BUT thank you cards are on their way - if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!

"SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED. IF YOU HAVE SENT SOMETHING, EVEN A MESSAGE, THANK YOU. I LOVE YOU X G."

Gigi shared a photo of her baby bump

This is the first child for Gigi and the former One Direction singer. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation.

The stars first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015.

