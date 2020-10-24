Kate Hudson's beach selfie with son sparks fan reaction She has three children

Kate Hudson was reminiscing about her sun-soaked holidays when she shared her latest Instagram post and got fans talking.

The Fabletics Founder, 41, shared a beautiful beach selfie with her middle child, Bingham, on Friday as she dreamed of being on vacation.

Kate's throwback photo with her little boy looked idyllic as she kissed his cheek on the sandy shores of a Greek resort.

She captioned it: "My little Bingo #fbf #greecewemissyou," and she was instantly bombarded with comments from fans in Greece.

"Greece misses you too!" wrote one, while another said: "Best wishes from Greece! Hope everything is going ok and so we can all travel again."

Followers from all over the country told Kate they were missing her and also commented on her unusual earrings and quirky nickname for her son.

Kate kisses her middle son Bingham

Kate previously revealed Greece as her favourite holiday destination and told Harper’s Bazaar: "I feel really at home there."

When asked to describe her ideal day, she pictures herself there too.

"My perfect day is a vacation day," she said. "So I wake up on an island in Greece to the sound of my kids running around. I get a double expresso and walk down to the sea for a swim."

Her home would be "an adorable Greek house with whitewashed walls and blue shutters," and lunch would be "fried zucchini and moussaka at a seaside tavern".

Kate adores being a mum

Kate would wind down with a "magical" sunset and a cocktail with her closest family and friends.

Sounds amazing!

While Kate is limited with travel due to the COVID-19 lockdown she’s still enjoying life with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa and her kids, Ryder, 16, Bingham, nine, and Rani, almost two.

They’ve been cooking up a storm and having family time in Los Angeles and also managed a getaway to Colorado.

