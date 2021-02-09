Kate Hudson's A-list friends love hilarious new photo of daughter The famous mum took to Instagram

Kate Hudson's daughter Rani epitomised how we all feel when Monday morning rolls around.

The famous mum shared a hilarious photo of her youngest child enjoying breakfast on Monday morning, and the tot's hair looked hilariously messy.

WATCH: Kate Hudson shares the most adorable video of her daughter Rani - and Jennifer Aniston loves it!

"And how’s your Monday post Super Bowl..." doting mum Kate captioned her snap, and it didn't take long for her famous friends to post messages in the comment section.

"She's wearing my hair do," joked Sharon Stone, while Octavia Spencer noted: "She's so squeezable!"

Kate shared the photo on Instagram

Kate's fans couldn't resist replying to her post, either.

"I am pretty sure this is how all us Chiefs fans feel today!" said one, in reference to Sunday' Super Bowl result.

"She sure is your mini-me," added another, with a third noting: "She's so adorable."

It's not the first time this month that the actress has given her fans a glimpse into her morning routine with her young daughter.

Last week, she shared a video on Instagram that showed herself and Rani dancing, humming, and singing while they munched on their food in their kitchen.

“How we do breakfast,” she captioned it.

Kate and her daughter

“I’m so excited,” the Mother’s Day star wrote, who was clad in a black knit bejewelled sweater, said as she danced around after taking a bite at a countertop.

“I’m so excited. I love my eggs. What do you love? How we eat. Just like this.”

The adorable two-year-old danced around in her high chair, throwing up her hands as she took bites. “Mmm,” she replied.

The mum-and-daughter duo have been coming up with quite a few creative ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic, with Kate revealing on social media that they have even been meditating together.

