Kate Hudson's lookalike sister-in-law pays rare tribute to famous actress The Almost Famous star has such a supportive family!

Kate Hudson has an incredibly close-knit family who have all shown their support for the actress following the exciting news of her Golden Globe nomination.

The Almost Famous star has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in upcoming fantasy musical drama, Music.

The mother-of-three's sister-in-law Meredith Hagner took to Instagram shortly after the news was announced last week to share her pride for the actress.

Meredith – who is married to Wyatt Russell – looks remarkably like Kate, and shared a gorgeous picture of the pair together alongside a sweet message.

She wrote: "Congrats to my powerhouse sis-in-law on her nomination and an incredible and gorgeous performance! Just wait y'all!

"So so exciting! When are we celebrating?"

Kate Hudson's sister-in-law Meredith Hager shared her joy for the star's Golden Globe nod

Kate's mum Goldie Hawn – who has won a Golden Globe in her own acting career for her role in Cactus Flower – also shared her pride for her only daughter.

The First Wives Club star wrote: "Jumping for joy for our Katie girl! Congratulations daughter on your Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress! So well deserved! I love you deeply @katehudson."

Music is Sia's directorial debut and has also received nominations for best picture, musical and a comedy too, despite having not even been released in America yet. The film also stars Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr.

Meredith is married to Kate's brother Wyatt Russell

Kate plays free-spirited Zu – an addict estranged from her family – in the movie, who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, played by Maddie, who is on the autism spectrum.

Zu's sister's special abilities challenge Zu and she learns to overcome the obstacles she is facing in life with help from their neighbor Ebo (Leslie).

What's more, according to Variety, Kate was cast by Sia via Instagram, after the singer saw an Instagram post of the star singing.

In the film, Kate rocks a very different look, having shaved her hair for the part of Zu. The movie was made back in 2018 and at the time, the actress caused a sensation after stepping out with a shaved buzzcut.

Meredith and Wyatt with Goldie Hawn and the rest of the family

Kate revealed that the haircut was "liberating" in an interview on Lorraine that March. "There's something so liberating about it," she told chat show host Lorraine Kelly. "I really loved it, I actually miss it."

She then went on to add: "I honestly think that a woman in her life at one point needs to just chop it all off," before explaining that people would look at her differently when she was rocking the bold look.

The star also revealed that it was Sia and her son Bingham who were the ones who shaved her head for her.

