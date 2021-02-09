Patsy Palmer delights fans with very rare photo of her son Bertie The ex-EastEnders star is a proud mum of four

Patsy Palmer has posted a sweet snapshot showing her posing with her youngest child, Bertie.

The former EastEnders star – who is a proud mother of four – delighted fans with the black-and-white photo which showed mum and son sat together, with little Bertie enjoying a snack.

Patsy, 48, wrote: "Just found this. On a trip to London. Special memories. Love that little one," along with two love hearts and two butterfly emojis.

The London-born actress now lives in the States, having relocated to California with her family in 2014. Patsy has made a home for herself in Malibu with her husband Richard Merkell – to whom she has been married since 2000 – and their three children together, Fenton, 20, Emilia, 19, and ten-year-old Bertie.

Patsy shared a sweet snapshot of youngest son, Bertie

She is also a mum to Charley Rothwell, 29. Charley – who is Patsy's son with pro boxer Alfie Rothwell – has followed in his mother's footsteps and launched a successful acting career, with his credits including Legend, alongside Tom Hardy, and Christopher Nolan's epic 2017 war film, Dunkirk.

Charley Rothwell has launched a successful acting career

Patsy previously revealed the family's plans to launch their own fly-on-the-wall documentary about their home life.

Speaking to the Sun in 2019, she shared: "Yes, it's happening. We’re talking about it seriously with an American production company.

"The Kardashians are great – I know a couple of them and they're really nice people, but we're not them.

Patsy and husband Richard with their three children

"We've got a lot more male energy in the family for a start, even the dogs are boys. And there's me and Emilia trying to sort it all out.

"My daughter has an extremely close relationship with her father, which I love. It’s something I didn’t have personally. Girls need male role models whether they’re dads or friends – just honest, good men in their lives."

