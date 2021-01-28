Stacey Solomon branded 'best mother ever' after shocking home transformation The star transformed her bathroom into a beach - with sand included!

When life throws you lemons, you make lemonade - and when Stacey Solomon mistakenly orders a ton of sand, well, she makes a beach in the bathroom!

The mother-of-three shocked fans on Wednesday when she revealed that she had turned her bathroom into a beach after ordering too much sand, giving her sons an evening to remember.

"Beach Life - in the bathroom. When your sandpit sand order isn't what you expected and you don't have any essential work in Dubai," she joked alongside three pictures of her children posing in their swimwear whilst enjoying the temporary transformation.

"Tonight I caved. I feel like this might be the only beach they visit for quite a while so I thought why not ey... I'll also be using this as bribery until the end of time..."

Talking about the mistake of ordering £59 worth of sand, which was initially meant to just fill Rex's sandpit, Stacey added: "I can't believe that after all of this, the sandbag is still practically full. If anyone is in need of some sandpit sand I'm your girl.

Stacey and her kids had a fun evening

"P.P.S this is 100% ply pit sand I quadruple checked. It's just I bought a bag to fill an entire playground instead of our sandpit."

Friends and fans rushed to comment in their droves, with Jacqueline Jossa writing: "Omg!!!!" whilst a fan added: "This is incredible!! (And completely mad) hope you all enjoyed it, super mum!"

A third hilariously added: "Looking forward to seeing the tap to tidy on this," and a fourth branded her "best mother ever". "You are literally the best mother ever!!! Absolute goals xxx," they wrote.

Despite the positive mentions from her more than four million followers, Stacey soon regretted her decision and once the boys were asleep she rushed to clean the bathroom.

"And now the boys have gone to bed (covered in sand) And I'm getting started on this because I cannot wake up to it in the morning. I'll keep you posted, love you all. At this point I already know it was 100% a terrible decision," she confessed on her Instagram Stories.