Pregnant Ellie Goulding's due date is sooner than you think - see first bump photo The Love Me Like You Do singer is expecting her first child

Ellie Goulding recently surprised fans by revealing she is expecting her first child with her husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling – and she's much further along than you may have expected.

The pregnant Love Me Like You Do singer took to Instagram to share several new photos of her blossoming baby bump, one of which showed both Ellie and Caspar cradling her bare stomach.

"I’ve received so many kind messages of love and well wishes today, thank you so much and thank you @voguemagazine x," Ellie captioned the Instagram post.

Famous friends and fans alike rushed to congratulate the expectant mum, including Reese Witherspoon who commented: "Congratulations my friend!! What wonderful news!"

Another wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS! So happy for you MAMA!!" while a third added: "Congratulations Ellie this is the most wonderful news you are going to make the best mama."

The expectant mum shared this sweet photo of her bare baby bump on Instagram. Credit: Instagram/Ellie Goulding

So how soon will Ellie introduce her little bundle of joy to the world? She told Vogue that she is 30 weeks pregnant, meaning her due date is within the next two months.

Ellie went on to reveal that she found out she was pregnant last August when she took a trip to celebrate her one year wedding anniversary - and has kept the news secret amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The singer, who is 30 weeks pregnant, showed off her blossoming bump at an Anthony Joshua x BOSS shoot

"It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it."

Ellie and Casper found out they were expecting while celebrating their first wedding anniversary

However, she did admit that being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic has been "lonely" and "challenging", with her experiencing morning sickness.

Ellie added: "It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing. I’m not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It’s not always going to be easy. [But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children."

