13 best first Mother’s Day gifts for new mums that Princess Eugenie would love

Is it just me, or did the pandemic seem to spark a baby boom? There are a whole lot of ladies joining the new mum club, our very own Princess Eugenie included!

We wonder what hubby Jack Brooksbank has planned for 22 March – Eugenie’s first-ever Mother's Day? Jack, if you’re reading – we hope you’ve got a nice present sorted, and if you don’t, well, we can help!

What should I get my wife for her first Mother's Day?

If you’re wondering what to buy a partner or mum friend for her first Mother’s Day or whether you’re a first-time mum yourself who might just want to send this article to a husband, boyfriend or partner, (ahem ahem hint hint) we’ve got you covered.

What are the best gifts for a first-time mother?

There are so many great present ideas that mum can keep as mementos forever. Read on for our pick of first Mother's Day presents that Eugenie – or indeed any new mum celebrating her first Mother’s Day – would love!

Mom's One Line a Day journal, £11, Amazon

This gorgeous memory book has space to record memories and moments of motherhood over a five-year period – you just write a quick sentence or two before you fall asleep. Looking back over the space of five years and seeing how things have changed, or what you were doing this time last year is just fab. It is a really lovely way to capture the fleeting newborn years forever.

Mother of pearl photo frame, £30, The White Company

Every new mum needs a gorgeous photo frame to display their best new mother-daughter or -son picture – we think this one is perfect!

Havana mini-chain bracelet (available in plated gold, plated rose gold or sterling silver), from £125, Monica Vinader

This lovely bracelet – by Monica Vinader, one of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favourite brands – can be engraved free of charge with baby’s name or birth. Such a lovely gift for a first Mother’s Day.

New mum mug, £9.99, Etsy

Tea is a new mum essential – though whether you get to drink it while it’s still hot is another matter! Either way, it’s sure to taste great from this sweet and funny mug.

Personalised Adventures of Mummy book, £19.95, Letterfest

This is such a special and thoughtful first Mother’s Day gift. It celebrates mum’s life and is packed with her loves and interests and everything about her, from her job, the places she loves, favourite food and achievements. Sure to be a bedtime favourite for years to come.

Revamp Proglass Hollywood automatic hair curler, was £99 now £66.34, Boots

Time is of the essense when you’re a new mum, so how about gifting her a curler that takes all the stress out of doing your hair? It’s a fast-heating, lightweight, compact product which is super easy to use and gives you the option to rotate in either a left or right direction, depending on whether you prefer an inward curl or an outward curl. The four temperature settings make it suitable for all types of natural hair including afro hair. The ceramic rotating barrel has been infused with Progloss™ oils which help your hair stay healthier, shinier and smoother.

Fresh Mini Loves masks skincare set, £49, John Lewis

Remember when face masks were just gunk you put on your face to make your skin glow? Well, this little set is a lovely gift for a first-time mum. The six masks have everything she needs to give her skin a refresh – with the sleepless nights sometimes a little glow boost is needed!

First mother’s day babygrow, £13.99, Prezzybox

When baby grows out of this gorgeous onesie, this is a first Mother’s Day gift you can keep forever. Can be personalised with mum and baby's names.

HELLO! Magazine Subscription, from £5.99, Subscription.co.uk

If you're looking for Mother's Day gift ideas for a hard to buy for new mum who already seems to have everything, who not gift her a HELLO! Magazine subscription so she can keep up with all the latest royal and celebrity news and exclusives when the latest issue is delivered to her door every week. You can snap up a subscription for £5.99 for one month, £15 for three months, £32.50 for six months and £63.75 for 12 months.

Baby handprint set, £18.67, Amazon

It’s a first time mum right of passage – doing your baby’s foot and hand print. This is a beautiful first Mother’s Day keepsake – and it’s currently on offer for 15% off.

The Duchess Necklace, £129, Merci Maman

Royal fans will recognise this cute necklace from when the Duchess of Cambridge wore hers to celebrate the birth of Prince George. It can be personalised with baby’s name or birth date and makes makes a gorgeous gift for new mothers.

Biscoff brownie, £10.99 small, £19.99 large, Lewis & Baker

New mums need to keep their energy levels up – whether breastfeeding or not! Brownies are the perfect snack – and check these ones out from artisan bakery Lewis & Barker. They’re swirled through with melted biscoff spread and baked to perfection, sprinkled with biscoff crumbles. And they come beautifully boxed and with a personalised gift message.

