Mother's Day giveaway: WIN jewellery, cooking classes & more for your mum

Every year when Mother's Day comes around, people are left wondering what to buy their mum to let then know they're loved. A bunch of flowers is the classic gift, but what if you're looking for something more original?

From 2-9 March, you can enter HELLO!s Mother's Day giveaway which offers three different gifts your mum is guaranteed to love – one winner for each prize.

Whether your mum is a self-confessed foodie who would love to try out an online cooking class, wants to get pampered with some champagne, or has her sights set on a stunning travel bag ready for her next holiday, we've got you covered.

Keep scrolling to see what prizes are on offer – and be warned, these are gifts meant for your lovely mother, so don't be tempted to keep them for yourself!

Lanson x Pearl and Groove Mother’s Day box, worth £65

Who wouldn't want this Mother’s Day Delight Package? The limited-edition Lanson x Pearl and Groove box features a full-size bottle of Lanson Le Rosé as well as a freshly prepared Pearl and Groove cake.

The gluten-free cakes, which are conveniently packaged in a tube, come in two flavours – one lemon syrup cake featuring lemon buttercream with pressed edible flowers and sprinkles, and one pistachio and rose water cake covered in a pastel pink rose water buttercream and a pistachio crumb.

So it's everything you need for a tasty afternoon tea at home!

Katie Loxton Mother's Day treats, worth £130

Can't decide between jewellery or bags? Get both! Katie Loxton is offering three stunning gifts worth £130, including two pouches, a personalised bracelet and even a pale pink duffle bag.

The pouch set includes a Perfect Pouch and chic slim pouch with the words 'Wonderful Mum’ on the front – both of which would perfectly coordinate with the matching weekend bag. The vegan leather holdall comes in the same pale pink hue and features the message: 'And so the adventure awaits.'

If that's not enough, then create your own unique bracelet for your mum by choosing from 20 different charms and adding up to four initial charms.

The Avenue Cookery School's Mother’s Day cooking class, worth £80+

Join your mum for an online cooking class with The Avenue Cookery School, which is perfect for families who will celebrate the occasion virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two tickets are available and there are four different classes to choose from (worth £80 - £120) including brunch, sushi, beef wellington and even doughnuts – yum!

What are you waiting for? Enter HERE to be in with a chance of winning. Three winners (one for each prize) will be chosen randomly on Wednesday 10 March and contacted via email - they must reply back within 3 days to claim their prize.

