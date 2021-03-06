Strictly's Joe Sugg celebrates joyful baby news - see what Dianne said too Happy news for the Strictly couple

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg is celebrating some very happy family news with fans - he's going to become an uncle for the first time!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Joe revealed that his older sister Zoe Sugg is expecting a child with boyfriend Alfie Deyes.

"I'M GOING TO BE UNCLE JOE!" Joe wrote as he shared social media star Zoe's pregnancy announcement to his Stories. "Congratulations @zoesugg @alfiedeyes"

WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals baby plans with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Joe's girlfriend pro Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell was also delighted at the news, sharing the post on her page. "Massive congrats to these two @zoesugg @alfiedeyes," she wrote along with a string of baby emojis.

The couple, who recently purchased their first home together, will no doubt dote on their new niece, who is due to be born in autumn, according to Zoe.

Joe's sister Zoe announced she is expecting her first child

"We're super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September," Zoe's own post read. The accompanying video showed the mum-to-be showing off her growing baby bump and scan photos.

Meanwhile, 2021 is shaping up to be a busy year for Joe himself too. In February, he revealed that he's turning his hand to acting and has landed his first role in BBC drama The Syndicate. Sharing the news with his fans on Instagram, he wrote: "The countdown to series 4 of @bbcthesyndicate is on! This is a pic of me as my character Sam," alongside a snap of him in costume.

Dianne and Joe will no doubt be a doting aunt and uncle to Zoe's daughter

Plenty of fans and friends flooded the comments section to heap praise on Joe, including Dianne who showed her support with a series of love-heart emojis.

Joe and Dianne struck up a romance in 2018 after they were partnered up on the BBC ballroom dance show. The couple finished as runner-ups, and their romance has gone from strength to strength ever since. While babies might not be on the cards for the couple soon due to their busy schedules, Dianne has previously told HELLO! that she would like at least two children. "I think two," she said. "I always thought I was going to have twins though. If I have twins, then three but if I don't have twins then two."

