Pippa Middleton pictured with baby daughter Grace for first time The Duchess of Cambridge's sister enjoyed a sunny walk in London

Pippa Middleton made the most of the spring weather to enjoy a walk on Monday with her baby daughter Grace.

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister was the picture of health as she was spotted out and about for the first time with her newborn, pushing her one-week-old in a pram as they walked around their local neighbourhood in London.

In photos published by Mail Online, Pippa was her usual stylish self as she opted for a trench coat, the 'Alison' patterned dress by Hobbs, and trainers. The new mother-of-two accessorised with a pair of sunnies and looked happy and relaxed as she chatted to a friend.

Pippa, 37, gave birth on Monday 15 March, welcoming her second child with husband James Matthews. A family source told HELLO! that Pippa delivered her daughter, who weighed 6lbs 7oz, at around 4:22am. "Mother and baby are doing well," the source said. "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

The couple have named their daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane. Elizabeth seems to be inspired by Her Majesty the Queen, but it is also a clear nod to Pippa's mother Carole and her sister Kate, whose middle names are also Elizabeth. The baby's second middle name Jane is a tribute to her paternal grandmother, Jane Matthews.

James and Pippa welcomed their daughter last week

Pippa's own mum Carole has been pictured visiting her new grandchild in the family's west London mansion. The glamorous grandmother was on hand to help her daughter as she adjusts to life with a newborn and her two-year-old son Arthur.

Carole had previously hinted at her excitement to welcome another grandchild as she spoke about being a grandmother to Arthur and Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Carole Middleton has been pictured visiting her new grandchild

"I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground," Carole told Good Housekeeping. "As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

She also added: "I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family. I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

