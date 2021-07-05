Butterfly houses are the gift that keep on giving - here are our favourites

I’m going to just come right out and say it - If you have a garden, you need a butterfly house. Apart from the fact that they look beautiful, our delicate little winged friends are under threat.

Habitat loss and increasing levels of pollution mean that the native butterfly population is on the decline, and you can do your bit by supporting them in your garden.

What is a butterfly habitat?

The butterfly house provides a place for them to shelter from bad weather and predators – and if you put some food inside (scroll to the end for a simple recipe) they’ll come to feed.

There are so many beautiful designs available to buy online – and we’ve rounded up some of the nicest for you to choose from. They make the perfect unique gift for anyone who has a garden.

Where to hang a butterfly house

All you need to do is hang your butterfly house in a sunny yet sheltered spot about four to six feet from the ground. Even better if it’s in a woody area or close to flowers.

Best butterfly houses to buy online

As well as getting a butterfly house, you can actually raise your own butterflies with this kit – it comes with a voucher you can swap for live caterpillars.

What do butterflies eat?

Butterflies love homemade nectar, recipe below. You can buy a specially made butterfly feeder like the ones below or put it in a small bowl with a sponge inside the butterfly house. The advantage with the feeders is of course that you get to see the butterflies enjoying their meal.

Simple butterfly food recipe

You will need: sugar, water, a small sponge, a small bowl.

Mix one part sugar with four parts water and bring to the boil. Boil until the sugar is completely dissolved.

When it has cooled, pour the liquid over the sponge into the bowl until it’s half full. Put inside your butterfly house.

Check the solution daily to make sure it doesn’t go mouldy, and change the solution once a week. Any unused nectar can be stored in the fridge for one week.

