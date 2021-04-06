Tess Daly shares rare photo of her daughters enjoying Easter weekend The Strictly star shares her two daughters with her husband Vernon Kay

Tess Daly took to Instagram on Sunday to share a glimpse into her sunny Easter weekend which was spent with her daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a rare photo of her children, both of whom she shares with husband Vernon Kay. The I'm A Celebrity star, who Tess met in 2001, wasn't pictured in the family snaps but was no doubt present during the sunny stroll.

Sharing the pictures with her thousands of followers, she wrote: "It's gonna be a bright sun shiny day…Took a picnic and soaked up the heavenly sunshine. Happy Easter from my gang to yours."

Tess Daly shared a rare snap of her daughters enjoying their walk

In the pictures, Tess's two daughters can be seen walking off into the distance surrounded by beautiful open fields. They both wore casual outfits for the occasion, carrying their winter coats in their arms as they soaked up the British sunshine.

Tess also shared a selfie whilst on their walk, wearing a pair of bold red sunglasses and a green scarf, smiling at the camera as she enjoyed the downtime with her family.

The Strictly star looked as chic as ever as she snapped a selfie

The Strictly star has been giving her fans rare glimpses into her family life as of late, and on Mother's Day she shared how emotional she was after receiving a handwritten note from her youngest daughter, Amber.

The star took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the heartfelt note, which she said: "brought a little lump to the throat."

In the note, Amber wrote: "To the best mother in the world. I am greatful for you every day and love you so so so much. Wishing you an amazing day. Xoxo Amber [sic]."

Tess shared the heartfelt note on her Instagram

Tess took the opportunity to share sweet tributes to her children. Sharing the snaps on Instagram, one showed the star holding her newborn baby girl, while another showed her eldest daughter, Phoebe, kissing her mum's baby bump as they enjoyed a swim in the pool.

In the tribute, Tess wrote: "To my girls; I love being your mum, every single day you fill my heart with gratitude & joy. To all the wonderful Super Mums Happy Mothers Day! A mother is your first friend, your best friend your FOREVER friend. Love to you all today xxx #mothersday."