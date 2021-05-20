Why Princess Beatrice's pregnancy announcement is special for Princess Eugenie The royal sisters share this sweet connection

Princess Beatrice announced she is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Wednesday, sparking a joyous royal reaction amongst family members.

There's no doubt Beatrice's mother, the Duchess of York has raised a tight-knit brood. But there's one royal in particular who will share a special connection with Beatrice's firstborn child – August Brooksbank.

Beatrice and Eduardo's newborn will be the second grandchild for the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, after the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August.

Eugenie's son August was born in February 2021, meaning her sister Beatrice will give birth in the same year - a rarity within the royal family.

The sisters, who are just two years apart, have always shared an extremely close bond. Given the short gap between their first pregnancies, it's likely their children will follow in the same adorable footsteps.

The sisters have always shared an extremely close bond

Sharing a touching throwback photo on the eve of Beatrice's wedding, older sister Eugenie referred to her sibling as her "Dear BeaBea", commenting on the similarities between them as they donned matching dresses for a photo taken in the 90's.

Given the sisters' close relationship and Beatrice's love for sustainability (she was the first ever royal bride to opt for a second-hand wedding gown), it's likely Eugenie will pass down many of the clothes and baby accessories August has grown out of to the new royal baby. How cute!

The royal sisters often wore matching clothes and adorable outfits

In keeping with royal tradition, Beatrice could choose to follow in her mother Sarah and sister Eugenie's footsteps and have her baby at The Portland Hospital in London, where she was also born.

It's a busy year for royal babies for the Queen! This year alone will see Her Majesty welcome four great-grandchildren in total with the births of Princess Eugenie and Jack's son August in February, Mike and Zara Tindall's son Lucas born in March, as well as the Duchess of Sussex's baby girl who is due to arrive this summer.

We can't wait to watch August and Beatrice's baby grow up together!

