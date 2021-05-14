Ayda Field shares adorable video of her children playing together This is so cute!

Ayda Field is sure to melt hearts after she posted an adorable video of two of her children playing together.

Ayda and husband Robbie Williams are doting parents to four children, Theodora, aged eight, Charlie, aged six, Coco, aged two and Beau, aged one.

In the sweet video, Charlie took his younger sister Coco for a small ride on his toy Mini Cooper as he scooted around the kitchen.

WATCH: Ayda Field shares adorable video of baby Beau walking

And making sure that safety was on her mind, Coco had her arms wrapped around her older brother to make sure she didn't fall off.

"@robbiewilliams Charlie took Coco for a spin on his hot ride," the former X Factor judge joked. She then added: "#hotwheels #hitchhiking #boysandtheirtoys #friyay AWxx."

Charlie and Coco had fun together

And Ayda clearly wasn't the only person who thought the video was adorable, as fans flocked to share their thoughts in the comments.

"Adorable, those two cutie pies! Enjoy every second, they grow so quickly," said one, while another posted: "Adorable and how grown up is Coco?! Doesn't seem 5 minutes ago she was a little one."

Many others were just left speechless by the sweetness on show, as they posted heart emojis in the comments.

Ayda frequently shares cute videos of her brood, including one where her youngest child, Beau, took to a small run around the family's garden.

"He's making a break for it," Ayda wrote across the video, which showed one-year-old Beau in a blue T-shirt, brown shorts, and matching sandals.

Ayda and Robbie are parents to four children

She later shared a photo of her youngest daughter Coco in an adorable pink outfit, also going for a run, presumably trying to catch up with her brother.

Little Beau has certainly perfected his walk, having taken his first steps only two months ago.

In March, proud mum Ayda shared a clip of herself chasing her son around as he sweetly waddled into a bathroom. The little tot was very impressive on his feet and looked so cute wearing a baby blue onesie as he explored his surroundings.

