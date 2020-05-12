Bindi Irwin reveals the sentimental tribute she has to her late dad Steve Irwin at home Bindi lives at Australia Zoo with her family

Bindi Irwin has given fans a rare glimpse inside her home inside Australia Zoo – and it features a sweet tribute to her late father Steve Irwin. The newlywed lives with her husband Chandler Powell, her mum Terri and her brother Robert at the zoo in Queensland, Australia, and has found a special way to keep memories of her dad close.

Sharing a photo of her pet puppy sleeping on the sofa in her living room on Tuesday, Bindi wrote: "Spot the sleepy puppy…" The adorable dog was lying on a checked blanket on top of a light-coloured sofa, which is covered in an array of other colourful scarves and blankets, including one that is printed with a photo of Steve and Bindi together when she was a child.

Bindi Irwin has a blanket featuring a photo of her dad, Steve Irwin

Fans quickly spotted the sweet family memento, with one telling Bindi: "Beautiful Bindi I like the blanket, it must be so special to see your dad every morning." A second commented: "The blanket in the background with you and your dad is so sweet." A third agreed: "Awww love the throw with you and your dad."

Bindi recently gave her followers another insight into home life at the zoo when the family celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday. The 21-year-old and her brother hosted a special picnic for their mum in their garden, with a wooden dining table positioned under a tree, where they had hung a selection of framed family photos. One was an old portrait of Steve, while another showed the family celebrating Bindi and Chandler's wedding in March.

Bindi lives at Australia Zoo with her mum, brother and husband Chandler Powell

The couple hosted an impromptu wedding ceremony just hours before the coronavirus lockdown was enforced, with no guests present. Bindi later revealed they still still found a special way to pay tribute to her late father. "Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory," she added. "We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other."

