7 of the best reusable nappies – tried and tested by parents

With benefits for both the environment and your bank balance, it's little surprise that reusable nappies are seeing a surge in popularity. Celebrity parents including Joe Wicks have bought them for their own children, while Emma Bunton's baby brand Kit & Kin has recently launched its own range of reusable cloth nappies alongside its original line of sustainable nappies and baby wipes.

According to the Money Advice Service, the average baby will need about 4,000 nappy changes before they are potty trained, setting parents back around £1,875 if they buy own-brand disposable nappies. So not only could swapping to reusable nappies save you more than £1,000 over two-and-a-half years, but also save thousands of disposable nappies from going to landfill, where they would take hundreds of years to decompose.

If the term 'reusable nappy' conjures up imagery of the old towel nappies which were fastened with safety pins, you may be surprised to learn that the new cloth nappies are not only as easy to put on as a disposable nappy, but they're also easy to keep clean and many feature cute and colourful designs. But where to start? We've rounded up some of the best reusable nappies that have been tried and tested by parents…

Baba + Boo reusable nappies

Joe Wicks has used Baba + Boo's cloth nappies for both of his children, Indie and Marley, and explained: "They're really good for the environment. You put the liners in, they do their business, you take them out, stick it in the washing machine and repeat." Keen to follow suit? You can buy a trial reusable nappy for just £16.50, or if you're ready to commit you can buy a bundle of three one-size cloth nappies for £47.

Bundle of 3 cloth nappies, £47, Baba + Boo

Bambino Mio reusable nappies

These reusable nappies have won awards for their innovative designs, and are available in one size that will fit your child as they grow, with adjustable poppers and hook and loop fastenings to suit your baby. An absorbent core and stay-dry inner layer should prevent any accidents, while the designs – including this ladybird motif – are adorable!

Bambino Mio Miosolo reusable nappy, £15.99, Jojo Maman Bebe

Kit & Kin reusable cloth nappies

Made from sustainable materials, including a regenerated nylon made from recovered fishing nets, you can be confident that these Kit & Kin cloth nappies are just as good for the environment as they are for your bank balance. The inner layer of these cute nappies is made entirely with soft plant-based fabrics including Tencel and hemp, which are up to 50 percent more absorbent than cotton and kind to your baby's skin.

Kit & Kin reusable cloth nappy, £19.99, Boots

TotsBots reusable nappy

TotsBots reusable nappies are designed to fit babies from birth until they are potty trained, and have won awards for their clever design, which fits like a disposable with a stretchy leak-proof waistband and super-absorbent core, while being much better for the environment. Better still, they are Oekotex certified which means your baby won't be exposed to any harmful chemicals.

TotsBots reusable cloth nappy, £17.99, Jojo Maman Bebe

Bumgenius Elemental All-in-One nappy

Made from organic materials and featuring a slim, super-absorbent design, the Bumgenius Elemental is one of the top-selling all-in-one nappies on The Nappy Lady, and is suitable for babies from seven to 35lbs.

Bumgenius Elemental nappy, £26.99, The Nappy Lady

LittleLamb bamboo nappy

Parents say this bamboo nappy is a great choice for night-time as it is so absorbent. It comes with a washable fleecy liner, and when you add a LittleLamb bombproof wrap it should prevent accidents overnight.

LittleLamb bamboo nappy, £10.50, LittleLamb nappies

Littles & Bloomz reusable cloth pocket nappies

They may be among the cheapest reusable cloth nappies we've seen, but these Littles & Bloomz nappies are highly-rated on Amazon. Featuring popper fastenings, a waterproof shell and a specially designed pocket opening for easy stuffing and removal, they're well worth a try at £10.39 for a pack of three.

Littles & Bloomz reusable cloth pocket nappies, £10.39, Amazon

The essentials you need with your reusable nappies

Once you've decided on your reusable nappies there are a few other essentials you'll need, including nappy liners. Designed to contain solids and make nappy changing quicker and easier, you simply need to replace the liner with every nappy change and dispose of it in a bin. Kit & Kin's nappy liners are made from natural plant materials and are biodegradable, and cost £4.50 for 100.

Kit & Kin biodegradable nappy liners, £4.50, Boots

Remove your nappy liner and place your soiled nappies directly into this specially-designed bin, which features four locks to keep it secure and keep odours in, and can be lined with a mesh bag for easy transfer to your washing machine.

TotsBots 16L nappy bucket, £19.58, Amazon

