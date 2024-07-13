Scarlett Johansson makes rare revelation about daughter Rose's 'girly' personality

Scarlett Johansson revealed a rare fact about her daughter Rose, ahead of the release of her film Fly Me to the Moon. According to the star, the nine-year-old is far more excited to watch the new romantic comedy than she was to watch an Avengers movie.

© Getty Images THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1993 -- Pictured: Actress Scarlett Johansson during an interview on Monday, July 8, 2024

"She likes that I play Black Widow, but she's too scared to watch an Avengers movie," Scarlett admitted. “She's just like, ‘It's violent.’ I'm like, ‘Oh God.'"

On the other hand, Rose is really excited about Fly Me to the Moon - particularly "about the hair and makeup mostly", with Scarlett telling People: "It's just so fun... She's girly."

The Black Widow actress shares Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, whom she divorced in September 2017. Since then, Scarlett has remarried to Colin Jost, a veteran on Saturday Night Live who makes a cameo in her new film.

According to Scarlett, it was a real joy to act together: "We don't get to work together really ever because... I mean, we've worked together as he's written stuff for me for SNL, but we never get to perform together."

Colin, with whom she shares two-year-old Cosmo, was personally requested by director Greg Berlanti to appear in the film.

"Greg and Colin, they have a great rapport and they're both comedy writers and, I think, they have a little bit of a similar personality in some ways," Scarlett explained. "And so I think he just really was excited to have Colin come and do a cameo. I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm sure if you ask him, I'm not going to ask him."

© Getty Images Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at 'Fly Me To The Moon' New York premiere held at the AMC Lincoln Square on July 8, 2024 in New York, New York.

Scarlett joked that Colin had to play a role in the film: "I think he had to do it ’cause it’s, like, in our prenuptial agreement. If I ask him to do something, he has to be there to support me. He has to be in every one of my films."

The couple appeared close as they walked the red carpet at the New York City premiere of ﻿Fly Me to the Moon, in which Scarlett wore a Prada two-piece combo, while Colin rocked a black suit, made casual with a marble-patterned shirt with a couple buttons undone at the top.