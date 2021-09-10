Savannah Guthrie inundated with support after bittersweet post involving her children The Today star has two kids

Savannah Guthrie was inundated with support from her followers on Friday after she marked a bittersweet day with her children.

The Today star documented a major milestone with her kids, Vale, seven, and Charles, four, as she photographed their first day back at school.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie gets fans talking with latest work decision

Sharing some adorable snaps of the duo in their uniforms, Savannah simply captioned the post: "First day feels," followed by a red heart emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: "It never gets easy. Mine are 13 and 16 and I got weepy still!"

A second said: "Such a timeless yet unforgettable photo for you to cherish!" A third added: "That’s adorable, Happy first day of school."

Savannah spent much of the school holidays working from home so she could spend more time with her children.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie fights back tears for incredibly happy reason

MORE: Savannah Guthrie recalls 'heartbreaking' incident on Today involving co-star Hoda Kotb

Savannah shared these adorable photos of her children's first day back at school

Earlier this week, she marked her own return to the Today studios by sharing a photo of her alarm clock, which had been set for 3am. "Summer's over," she wrote alongside the picture, accompanied by a crying face emoji.

Savannah's famous friends were quick to praise her efforts, with Drew Barrymore writing: "I don't know how you do it but thank heavens you do," while Al Roker wrote in encouragement: "Good morning, sunshine. And it's only over when we say it's over."

Savannah shares her children with husband Michael Feldman

Over the summer, the mom-of-two shared several candid images from her time working from home, including a recent picture of herself reading the autocue as Vale and Charles played behind her.

Vale and Charles recently made a surprise appearance on Today as Savannah marked her tenth year working on the show. The star shares her children with husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014, having met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.