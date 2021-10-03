Dylan Dreyer shares emotional update as she returns home after giving birth Get well soon Rusty!

Dylan Dreyer took a break earlier in the week from Today to deliver her third child, Russell, who arrived six weeks earlier than expected.

In an emotional post on Instagram, the journalist shared some pictures of her newborn baby boy, and also included some of him under observation. She revealed that while her baby was safe and healthy, she would be going home from the hospital without him so that he could stay under the watchful eye of the doctors.

She captioned the post with: "I am so full of emotion and gratitude for this past week. God has blessed us with baby Russell earlier than expected but taken care of us the whole way.

"I couldn't imagine waiting until November to meet him. Our stay at @nyphospital of Lower Manhattan, a smaller, more home-like hospital, once again went above and beyond. All 3 of our boys now have been born here.

"I'm in awe of all the doctors and nurses and what they've done for us, making us feel safe and comfortable. The NICU nurses and doctors are indescribable…through all this we never felt scared or worried.

"My heart aches having to leave here without Rusty but I also feel better knowing he'll continue to be monitored and remain in the best hands. He's THRIVING! Growing, getting stronger, eating and breathing on his own.

Dylan revealed that her newborn wouldn't come home immediately to remain under observation

"Buddy, you have no idea what's in store for you at home so keep on rushing and get home as soon as you can! We love you more than words could ever say!"

Many of her fans and colleagues inundated her with love and support, also sharing stories of inspiring NICU nurses they'd worked with.

One fan commented: "NICU nurses are true heroes. Your family is blessed and in good hands," with another saying: "He's so very precious, Thanks for sharing these sweet sweet pictures."

A third added: "He is perfect!! I'm so glad to hear he is doing well. Congratulations!!!"

The Today star gave birth to her third child six weeks early

Dylan revealed that she'd urgently had to go to the hospital unexpectedly when her water broke a full six weeks early.

In a series of pictures she shared from the hospital, she revealed that doctors were monitoring her to ensure her baby was safe, and she eventually gave birth to a healthy son, whose full name is Russell James Fichera.

