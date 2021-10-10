Savannah Guthrie's special present from daughter Vale is too cute for words How beautiful!

Savannah Guthrie must be racking up some major mom brownie points with her kids based on her latest adorable social media post.

The Today star shared a picture of her ear, showing off her piercings and one particularly special earring dangling off it.

The piece of jewelry featured letters that spelled the word "MOM" on a gold hoop earring, and she revealed that it had been made by her daughter Vale.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

The mom-of-two shared her pride in her daughter's talent in the caption of the shot, as she simply wrote: "Earrings by Vale!"

Fans were quite impressed and gushed over the adorable seven-year-old's creation. However, many of them couldn't help but notice that the letters on the earring spelled "MOM" and also "WOW" depending on the orientation.

One fan commented: "Every Mom needs to be called a WOW MOM every once in a while," with another saying: "MOM or WOW," with a laughing emoji. A third wrote: "Mom/Wow" as well.

Savannah's earrings had fans wondering whether it meant "MOM" or "WOW"

Several others left comments expressing their admiration for Vale, with one writing: "Beautiful gift + heart and hands of the maker," and another added: "You're a good mom!!!! Enjoy every moment, they grow up too fast." Many others also joked whether Vale took orders.

The TV journalist is mother to Vale and son Charley, five, and shares them with husband Michael Feldman, who she married in 2014.

Savannah enjoys being a mom and frequently shares snippets of her life as one on social media and on the Today Show.

She recently shared a clip on her Instagram highlighting the fun parts of parenting, with a video of herself and her friend, food blogger Siri Daly, sliding down an inflatable slide in slow motion, at what looked to be a children's party.

The Today host has two kids with husband Michael Feldman

"Because we're 'cool moms' who slide @siriouslydelicious #weeee," she wrote alongside the footage, which was filmed by Vale.

