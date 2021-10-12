Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash decide daughter's baby name – details

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have finally decided on their newborn daughter's baby name.

The mother-of-four revealed to her followers on Monday that after trying out several names, they had finally settled on one.

"We've chosen her name. We've been calling her it and a couple of others for the last few days and it's this one that just feels like it is definitely who she is," she revealed in an Instagram Story.

She later went on to explain why the couple are not ready to tell fans just yet.

The couple welcomed their first daughter last week

"We are going to choose her middle names while we walk in the garden and then I can't wait to share it with you..." she explained.

While Stacey and Joe, who also share son Rex together, haven't hinted at what the name could be, last week they revealed they were not considering any name beginning with 'A' as the baby's initials would be ASS.

Back in 2019, following their two-year-old's birth, Stacey accidentally leaked her son's name in an Instagram Story – but upon noticing her mistake, the Loose Women panellist deleted the post immediately.

Unfortunately, many had seen the brief clip and quickly took to Joe's Instagram account to reveal it to other followers who were curious to know if they had chosen a moniker.

"Aw bless. Have you told us his name yet? So happy for you all," said one fan, to which another replied: "Rexi… Stacey mentioned it in her story then deleted it so guessing." A third post also read: "Aww. Little Rex is gorgeous x."

Two days later, the couple officially revealed the name. "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy’s birthday. Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe’s Nanna’s name and Toby is my Nanna’s name. It's taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related reason I didn’t want to do it until his official due date," she said at the time.