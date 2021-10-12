Izzy and Harry Judd reveal newborn son's adorable name The couple are parents to three children

On Monday, Izzy and Harry Judd shared the joyous news that they had welcomed their third child together, a sweet baby boy.

And the couple have wasted no time in revealing their son's name, as on Tuesday the pair took to Instagram to share that they'd called their newborn Lockie. In a sweet post, Izzy shared some photos of the couple's other children, Lola and Kit. "Back home… Lola and Kit, meet your brother Lockie," she wrote. "Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd, 11th October 2021, 7lbs 8oz." She then paid a tribute to fans, saying: "Thank you so much for all your kind messages yesterday! Xx"

Harry also shared some photos of the family, with Izzy and the children cooing over Lockie in his cot, and some intimate photos of Izzy and Harry holding their new son. "Meeting Lockie for the first time," he penned. "Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd, 11/10/21. Thanks for all of your message x."

Fans flooded the comments to congratulate them on their new arrival, with Georgia Tennant writing: "Excellent name for an excellent small human. Well done team xx," and another adding: "So happy for you guys Izzy! Huge huge congratulations. Soak up all the love xxx."

A third said: "Yes!!! What a name perfect x," and several commented: "Welcome Lockie."

Another wondered if the name had a secret hidden meaning, as they suggested that the name was a combination of Lola and Kit's names.

The couple named their baby Lockie

One fan who was ecstatic about the news was Harry's bandmate Tom Fletcher, who is competing on the current series of Strictly Come Dancing, who reshared Harry's post.

The gorgeous black-and-white image showed Izzy cradling her newborn and beaming for the camera while her husband proudly kissed her cheek.

The pair's children look to already have a strong bond with their sibling

In the caption, Tom wrote: "YEAH!!!! Love you guys and can't wait to meet your new human!" He then shared Harry's original message which read: "Clever Mummy and baby boy are doing well and are both beautiful xxx."

Harry and Izzy decided to find out their child's sex ahead of his arrival, although they didn't share this with fans.

Writing on Instagram, Izzy previously explained: "Having gone through so much miracle medical intervention and fertility treatment [with Lola], it felt like this little secret was the one thing we could keep left to nature. I loved not knowing and Harry being the person to tell me she was a girl when she was born. This time around we decided we would like to find out, mainly for Lola & Kit."

