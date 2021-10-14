Exclusive: Emmerdale's Charley Webb 'missed out' on moments of her sons growing up pre-lockdown The Emmerdale actress spoke to HELLO!

When she's not filming for Emmerdale or running around after sons Buster, Bowie and Ace, actress Charley Webb is a proud advocate for sustainability – and her eco-minded family grew closer after the lockdown saw them convert to veganism.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Charley explained how the lack of structure in her working life allowed her to realise just how much she was "missing out on" when it came to parenting her three sons with husband and fellow Emmerdale star, Matthew Wolfenden.

Speaking about her latest campaign with McDonald's to launch the Climate Clarity Guide, the mother-of-three explained: "As a family, we went vegan for about a year and honestly, we've never eaten better. We've never eaten more interesting food!

"We've also cut down a lot of the meat we eat as a family. I didn't eat much meat myself, but we've definitely limited our intake – which I think is a really good way to practice sustainability if you're on a budget."

Charley says her eldest son Buster is "very conscious of the world around him"

Discussing her former hectic schedule, Charley revealed: "The first lockdown was really enjoyable for us as a family. Apart from the obvious of what was going around us, I see it as quality time that we'll probably never ever get back.

"It gave us time to spend with the children that we would never get normally," she continued.

While working 12-hour days, Charley admits she used to miss out on the simpler things in her children's life, something she intends to change as the pandemic eases.

"I was working five days a week, 7AM to 7PM, and I missed out on that normalcy of life, I didn't realise quite how much I was missing out on. Just being able to be there for the kids and witness some of their biggest milestones as they grow up, like Buster's first day of high school, was so special."

Charley admits she missed out on moments of her sons growing up

Doting mum Charley shares three sons with husband Matthew – Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and little Ace. Despite embracing having more time on her hands, the star doesn't think celebrity-style shows are on the cards for her in the near future.

"Dancing on Ice is a definite no for me because I'm quite clumsy I just don't think that would work. I don't like insects so I'm A Celebrity would be a real challenge - all of the eating challenges they do, I don't think I could ever put myself through it!

"Also with Strictly, if there became a time in my life where it felt right to do it, then maybe I would. But I'm not sure I could cope with the pressure.

"I actually learnt a TikTok with Oti [Mabuse] over lockdown – we learnt Savage, and honestly it took me about four hours to learn a 30-second routine so I don't actually think I'd be able to learn a routine as fast as they do and perform it on Saturday night – I don't think I could cope!"

