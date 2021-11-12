Claudia Schiffer's teenage daughter is her twin in rare photo on her 17th birthday Fans were flawed!

Claudia Schiffer gave an unexpected glimpse into family life on Thursday when she posted a photo of her daughter, Clemmie, on Instagram, and the resemblance is uncanny.

The German supermodel surprised her fans with the photo as she rarely shares images of her offspring.

MORE: Claudia Schiffer sunbathes in lush green gardens of her LA home

In the snapshot, the teen was standing in her bedroom with photos all over the wall behind her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

She wore her light, blonde locks down and was casually dressed in a vest and shorts.

She wrote: "Young and sweet, only 17… Happy Birthday Clemmie - beautiful inside and out."

MORE: Claudia Schiffer reveals she never thought she would make it as a model

SEE: Claudia Schiffer's Barbie doll looks exactly like her

Her social media followers rushed to send their well-wishes, and commented: "So cute!!! So beautiful to see a loving mum/daughter relationship," and another added: "Mini Claudia," and a third remarked: "So much like her mother."

Her daughter Clemmie just turned 17

Clemmie chimed in as well and said: "Love you mama. Thank you."

The star is a proud mom to her three children, daughters, Clementine and Cosima, 11, and son, Caspar, 18.

She shares them with her movie producer husband, Matthew Vaughn, who she has been married to since, 2002.

RELATED: Cindy Crawford displays supermodel figure in home video and fans all notice one thing

MORE: Cindy Crawford, 55, floors fans as she poses in swimsuit showcasing endless legs

The family spends most of their time in the UK where they own a modern countryside manor and an Elizabethan mansion in Suffolk too.

Claudia and Michael have been married since 2002

Claudia has previously spoken about being a mother when she told Stylist magazine: "I come from a big family and I always wanted to have kids of my own. Before I met Matthew, I worked non-stop.

"But once we got together, suddenly a whole new world seemed to open up. Matthew and I are a team."

Talking about the moment she knew Matthew was the one, she told The Guardian.

"I'd never found anyone that perfect and I just thought, oh, there's no perfect man out there. Then I met him. He had everything I wanted in a man. He completely swept me off my feet."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.