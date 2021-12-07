Charley Webb had her fans united in agreement on Monday when she shared a gorgeous photo of her family and asked an important question.

The Emmerdale star posted a photo of herself with husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three children, Buster, Bowie and Ace from a previous year when they'd gone on a family outing during some snowy weather. Although the snapshot was adorable, what really caught her fans' attention was that the actress was sporting a blonde look.

The surprise look really suited the actress and matched perfectly with her younger sons, one of whom was hiding between her legs in the photo while the other was held aloft by Matthew.

"2 of my children love the snow. One of them hates it. I love this picture," she mused before she asked: "The blonde, maybe I need to go back?"

Her followers agreed with the sentiment as they raved about her hairstyle, with one commenting: "Love your hair, do it, lovely photo xx," and another added: "Blonde is nice on you."

A third joked: "Guessing the one not so into snow is the one hiding between your legs not looking too impressed, lovely pic & the hair looks beaut," and a fourth complimented: "Honestly the most beautiful family! You look amazing with blonde hair definitely go back."

Fans loved the blonde hair

Many other fans focused on the sweetness of the photo, with plenty saying that the actress had a "gorgeous family".

The 33-year-old had followers stunned last week when she shared a photo of herself and Buster, and they couldn't believe the resemblance!

Charley is a doting mum to her three sons

One shocked person wrote: "Mummy and son are double alike!!! Wow! Beautiful!!" and a second quickly added: "Literally spitting image of you."

A third said the pair were "twinning" while a fourth agreed: "I don't think I've ever seen a child look so much like their mum!!!"

And it was hard to disagree, as Charley and Buster even adopted a similar pose for the photo, with her having her hand on resting on her cheek, while his was under his chin, and they even wore almost matching hoodies.

