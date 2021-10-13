Charley Webb reveals adorable connection between son Ace and husband as she shares heart-melting photo The Emmerdale stars are doting parents-of-three

Charley Webb shared the sweetest photo of her youngest son Ace, two, with his dad on Wednesday, and she will no doubt have melted her fans' hearts.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three posted a photo of the youngster sitting on his dad's shoulders as they walked through a car park.

MORE: Charley Webb comments on daring lace wedding dress

Ace, who was dressed in beige leggings and a matching coat, laughed and looked to be having the time of his life as his dad held onto his cap and grinned.

Charley captioned the image: "Best friends," tagging her husband, Matthew Wolfenden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emmerdale’s Charley Webb wows with adorable mum moment with youngest son Ace

The couple, who met on the set of Emmerdale, married in 2018, eight years after welcoming their oldest son, Buster, now 11.

MORE: Charley Webb stuns fans with gorgeous photo of her mum

SEE: Charley Webb's adorable morning in with family is just so sweet

As well as Buster and Ace, they also share five-year-old Bowie, who is also a big fan of his dad's. Last month, the busy mum shared a photo of her middle son walking on a beach.

The star shared the sweet family moment to Instagram

The little boy sported a striped hoodie, jeans, green boots and a blue hat.

Bowie held on to the hat’s rim to stop it flying off as Charley’s caption revealed the sweet reason for his choice of headwear.

"Wearing Daddy’s hat because he misses him," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

The star explained her husband’s absence in a smaller caption at the bottom of the picture.

Charley and Matthew share three children

Tagging Matthew in the snap, she penned: "@matthewwolfenden55 came and surprised us all at the cottage and the kids thought it was Christmas. Only been away from him for a day."

Charley shares the ups and downs of raising children with her followers on social media, and over the summer holidays, posted a video of Bowie where he wasn't in such a good mood!

The 33-year-old shared a short clip of the little boy sailing down a small stream in a rubber ring before it flipped over and landed him in the water.

"It's not funny mum," the youngster protested as he climbed to safety.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.