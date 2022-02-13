Faith Hill and Tim McGraw recall 'frightening' experience with youngest daughter Audrey The country music stars are also parents to daughters Maggie and Gracie

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are doting parents to three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

MORE: Faith Hill shares heartwrenching photos as fans praise her and Tim McGraw

Now empty nesters, the couple are watching their children flourish in their respective careers from close proximity, and couldn't be prouder of them.

While Faith and Tim have an idyllic family life, they have faced their fair share of heartache over the years, including one terrifying incident when Audrey was born.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Faith Hill makes 'heartbreaking' confession about her family life

Audrey was born via an emergency C-section, weighing just three pounds 11 ounces, and was placed in a neonatal intensive care unit, where her parents were only able to touch her if they were wearing latex gloves.

MORE: Faith Hill teases big 1883 news: 'The storm is coming'

MORE: Inside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's incredible Nashville mega-mansion

Faith later revealed that it was "the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life," and that it was "frightening, it was alarming. We said a lot of prayers."

Thankfully, Audrey is now a thriving 20-year-old with an exciting career as a model and actress.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey was born via emergency C-section

Doting dad Tim reflected on Audrey's terrifying early days in a heartfelt birthday message when she marked her milestone 18th birthday.

READ: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share bittersweet news about 1883

MORE: See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "I woke up this morning and thought a long time about this day 18 years ago.

"This little angel came to us 7 1/2 weeks early. Faith and I did a lot of praying and stayed all day every day for 2 1/2 weeks in the NICU at Baptist Hospital with such incredible nurses.

The country music stars are doting parents to daughters Maggie, Gracie and Audrey

"And now she is beautiful, vibrant and the most remarkable young woman who lights up the life of everyone she knows.

MORE: Tim McGraw's 1883 co-star makes big revelation about him

MORE: Faith Hill makes surprising announcement about future of 1883

"She is a young woman who knows her true north," he continued. "She loves her family fiercely. An honest and dedicated friend. Her mother and I couldn't be more proud of her and her sisters. Today is a joyful day indeed. We love you so, our sweet baby girl. Happy 18th birthday. The world is yours my love! Dad."

While Faith and Tim miss having their daughters at home, they've had a lot to keep them busy since Audrey flew the nest, starring in their hit drama 1883.

The pair play Margaret and James Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel, and have received high praise for their acting since the show's release in December.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.